Nutritionist explains why chasing super low body fat percentage can be harmful for women; shares the ideal range

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, is breaking down what an ideal body fat percentage looks like for women to function optimally. In an Instagram video shared on January 18, the nutritionist explains why chasing super lean bodies is not worthwhile, highlighting the harmful effects that follow.

Also Read | Seasonal sniffles? Nutritionist shares 4 foods that should be avoided during winter to prevent cough and cold

In a culture that glorifies ultra-slim bodies and equates thinness with fitness , many women push to lose as much weight and body fat as possible - often at the cost of their health. But being leaner doesn’t automatically mean being healthier. Women need a certain amount of body fat for hormonal balance, energy, mood, and overall physiological function, and dropping below that threshold can quietly trigger a cascade of physical and mental health issues.

Ideal body fat percentage for women If your idea of peak fitness is 18 percent body fat - a super-flat belly and an ultra-lean look - it may actually be far from ideal for most women. Khushi highlights that an extremely low body fat percentage - particularly below 20 percent - can be highly stressful for women’s physical, mental, and hormonal health and should not be treated as an ideal goal.

She explains, “While we often see ‘fit’ defined by one specific look, the truth is that your ideal body fat percentage is wherever you feel your absolute best! For some women, that’s between 24 to 30 percent, while others may thrive between 20 to 23 percent.”

What happens when you drop lower than 20%? The nutritionist emphasises that fitness is deeply personal, and the real goal is to reach a state where you both look and feel good - with high energy levels, a stable mood, and optimal body function. Being too lean can backfire by disrupting hormones and other vital body functions, ultimately taking a toll on both physical and mental health.

Khushi explains, “With this level of fitness, super flat belly, 18% body fat, come loss or irregular periods, extreme hairfall, constant hunger and cravings, low energy levels and weird mood swings. Overall, this kind of body is extremely stressful for a woman’s system hormonally, physically and mentally.”

What is the ideal range? Khushi highlights that most women function best at around 24 to 30 percent body fat, and in some cases between 20 and 23 percent. Only genetically gifted women function optimally below 20 percent body fat, which is very rare.

The nutritionist stresses, “The ideal body fat percentage for a woman isn't just where she looks good, it's where her energy is high, her mood is stable, periods are regular, her hair is healthy and she feels her best. So being leaner than where your body functions optimally doesn't make sense. Remember, fitness isn’t about suffering to look a certain way; it’s about thriving and feeling strong in your own skin!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.