Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience warns ‘your legs are more important for ageing brain than most people realise’

Do you also spend long hours sitting because of your job or while attending classes? If so, you should be concerned because weak legs may also impact your brain health. Your legs are more important for brain ageing than most people realise. (Pixabay)

Also Read | Cardiologist with 20 years of experience reveals number 1 thing you can do for brain health, reversing biological age

According to Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience, your leg strength determines how sharp your brain will be as you age. He added that, as a neurosurgeon, it surprises him that many people are unaware of the connection between the brain and legs, and consequently overlook the importance of strengthening the legs.

Does your leg strength determine how sharp your brain is?

Dr Katakol shared the video, titled ‘Stronger legs sharper brain’, on November 27 and captioned the post, “Your legs are more important for brain ageing than most people realise. Small daily movements protect memory and cognition more than we think.”

The neurosurgeon cited a November 2015 study, published in the Journal of Gerontology, that spanned over a decade and studied more than 300 female twins. It clearly showed the connection between leg and brain ageing.

According to Dr Katakol, the study found that the twin with stronger legs had better memory and faster thinking 10 years later. “Brain scans revealed that they also had more grey matter, the tissue responsible for learning and decision-making. Same genes, same environment, but different brain outcomes based on leg strength,” he explained.

How can you strengthen your legs?

Now, here is how you can make your legs stronger in a simple way, as suggested by the neurosurgeon. He advised, “If you have a sedentary work life, choose to stand every 30 to 40 minutes. Walk a little bit, do a few sit-ups from the chair, and then sit back to work.”

He added, “Take the staircase when possible. Activating and strengthening your leg muscles sends protective signals to the brain, which keeps it sharp as it ages.” So, if you sit for long hours, practice all the measures mentioned above as it will protect your brain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.