Cardiologist with 20 years of experience reveals number 1 thing you can do for brain health, reversing biological age

Reversing brain age and biological age are two of the most integral parts of the wellness trends. While your biological age reflects overall physiological health, your brain age is a specific measure of neurological health. One of the most important things you can do for your brain health is getting adequate sleep. (Shutterstock)

Most people assume that the only way to improve biological age or your brain age is through supplements, detoxes, or complicated protocols. However, according to Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, functional medicine doctor and board-certified interventional cardiologist, there are certain lifestyle practices that can help you out. Let's find out what they are.

How to protect your brain health?

To clear things up, Dr Sanjay revealed in the video the number one thing one can do for their brain health. According to the cardiologist, “One of the most important things you can do is sleep. Getting an adequate amount of sleep—seven and a half hours a night at least—has really been shown to reduce cardiovascular outcomes and improve your brain health.”

How to reverse your biological age?

If you have ever wondered if supplements are the fastest way to lower biological age, then let Dr Bhojraj clear the myth for you. He stressed, “Supplements can help, but they’re not what moves the needle fastest. The biggest changes come from correcting the daily signals your body uses to decide whether it should repair or decline.”

So, if you want your biology to age in reverse, here are the 3 physiology-first steps you can practise, as shared by the cardiologist:

Step 1: Reset your cortisol rhythm

According to the cardiologist, your clock genes determine how well you repair. “Stabilising morning light exposure, reducing early stress spikes, and anchoring a consistent wake time lowers inflammation faster than any pill,” he advised.

Step 2: Build nitric oxide every day

Next, he highlighted that nitric oxide is what keeps your arteries young. “Just a few minutes of walking, nasal breathing, or short bouts of strength work can boost it — improving blood pressure, mitochondrial efficiency, and cellular repair,” he added.

Step 3: Protect your sleep window

Lastly, deep sleep is where you reverse biological ageing. Dr Bhojraj advised, “When you stabilise blood sugar and reduce blue light before bed, your body produces more melatonin naturally — and repairs your heart, metabolism, and brain at a higher rate.”

According to him, these three steps restore the systems that control your biological age, including your nervous system, vascular system, and mitochondria. “When those improve, everything improves,” he added.

