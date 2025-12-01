Is there a safe limit for alcohol? Orthopaedic surgeon breaks down what it does to your body based on drinking frequency

If your weekend bar crawl feels harmless because you “only drink once in a while,” you’re not alone - many people assume occasional alcohol doesn’t really affect the body. But how much drinking is actually safe, and at what point does the damage start to build quietly beneath the surface? According to experts, alcohol impacts the body every single time, and understanding how frequency changes its effects is key to knowing the real risks. Every single time you drink, your body works overtime to get rid of the toxins.(Unsplash)

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and NutriByte Wellness co-founder, is unpacking the age-old question - is there such a thing as a safe alcohol limit? In an Instagram video posted on November 30, the surgeon emphasises, “Most people don’t realise this, but alcohol always affects your body. The only difference is how often you drink.”

Once a month

Dr Vora notes that even drinking once a month can slow brain activity for the entire day - and still places significant stress on the liver, leading to classic hangover symptoms. He explains, “If you drink once a month, your brain slows down that day. You get dehydration, and the liver works extra to clear the alcohol. The next morning you will have a headache, fatigue, and disturbed sleep.”

One a week

Drinking once a week increases the chances of getting fatty liver because your liver is constantly overworked. Dr Vora stresses, “If you drink once a week, hangovers here get worse. The liver remains under constant stress, and gradually the risk of early fatty liver increases.”

Three to five times a week

Drinking several times a week means your body never gets a proper break, ultimately slowing metabolism and contributing to liver inflammation. According to the surgeon, “If you drink three to five times a week, your body gets almost no recovery time. Your metabolism slows down, blood sugar becomes harder to control, your sleep quality drops every night, and the liver stays silently inflamed.”

Every day

According to Dr Vora, drinking every day puts you at the highest level of risk, compromising your immune system and, in extreme scenarios, raising the risk of developing cancers. He stresses, “If you drink every day, you enter the highest-risk category. Cancer risk increases, liver fibrosis or cirrhosis becomes a real possibility, immunity weakens, and even your heart and pancreas get affected.”

The surgeon ultimately emphasises that alcohol affects everyone, and scientifically, there is no truly safe limit - the more you drink, the more quietly the damage accumulates.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.