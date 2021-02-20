New coronavirus infections across UK falling: Survey
A closely monitored survey has found that new coronavirus infections across the UK have fallen sharply, just days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines a roadmap as to how lockdown restrictions in England can be eased in the weeks and months to come.
The Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey that rates of transmission have fallen across all four UK nations. In England, it estimated that in the week to February 12, one in 115 people tested positive for COVID-19. In the previous week, the rate stood at one in 80.
A similar picture emerged in the other three nations of the UK - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The whole of the UK, which has recorded the most coronavirus-related deaths in Europe at nearly 120,000, is in lockdown. Leaders are being careful about lifting lockdown restrictions, but are hoping that many can be eased from next month onwards following the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines. On Monday, Johnson is expected to allow some students to return to school on March 8.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New coronavirus infections across UK falling: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how you can make swimming pools safer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how too much of coffee can take a toll on your heart health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet's Yoga post will leave you speechless, here are the asana's benefits
- Rakul Preet recently shared a new fitness post in which the actor can be seen doing a complex asana with ease. We are inspired to exercise this weekend, are you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother is oldest woman to complete Sandakphu trek
- Milind Soman recently shared throwback images and videos from December 2020 when his entire family went for a trek. The fitness enthusiast called it the best kind of social distancing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, cycling look in black sports bra and tights
- Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon drops mirror selfie, bares baby bump in a black sports bralette and leopard print tights as she gets ready for her indoor cycling workout on the recently received gym equipment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals psychosocial factors may drive peritoneal dialysis patient dropout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra
- Looking like ‘a man at war’, Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a glimpse of his kickboxing workout as he geared up for Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra and fitness enthusiasts are impressed. Here are some benefits of the exercise which will lure you to give it a try too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Depression and anxiety among college students continues to increase: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In fitness and in health: Tech offers a doomsday alternative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A world of worry: Inside the industry anxiety boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No flavours, odours, fragrances: What it’s like to live in a world without smell
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar opens up about her anxiety, body image issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox