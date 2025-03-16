New pain killer revealed: Study shows the neurological power of nature to relieve physical discomfort

Nature instils a tranquil quiet, sweeping away the chaos of the mind. There's no doubt about the potent, positive effects of nature on the human mind. But its benefits go beyond just mental relaxation. It has surprising physical benefits, too. A study published in Nature Communications showed how merely looking at natural scenery can lighten physical pain. Nature alters the brain's system of processing pain, easing it a bit. (Shutterstock)

How does nature reduce physical pain?

The study conducted brain scans of the participants to understand how people react to and process pain while viewing natural scenery and, if at all, how it has an impact.

The 49 participants of the study were shown three different scenes: one, a natural landscape with lakes and trees; second, an urban setting with buildings near the same lake; and last, an indoor office. The researchers gave the participants mild shocks, and they had to rate their pain levels.

Surprisingly, the differences were striking. Pain perception was much lower when they looked at nature scenes than when they looked at urban or indoor scenes. And this was not only mental relaxation, as actual biological changes were noticed in the brain through the brain scans. Brain scans revealed that activity in regions responsible for processing physical pain signals decreased when nature was present, showing that nature's effect was not just psychological but also deeply neurological.

What does this mean?

Even when seen nature virtually, one can reap the neurological effects.(Shutterstock)

This opens up doors for pain treatments in a more organic manner. Nature, even when viewed virtually from any screen, could become a game-changer when it comes to managing pain. The fact that the change is neurological, far beyond simple mental and emotional benefits, says that nature can become a powerful tool for pain relief. And since it shows neurological changes in the brain from the scans, it solidifies its power, setting it apart from the mere placebo effect.

The researchers explained that nature scenarios could be integrated into pain management treatments as people with chronic pain can be exposed to nature, whether virtually or through innovative real-life experiences.

Furthermore, this finding cements the value of greenery in our lives for mental well-being and overall physical health. The researchers added that for those who are indoors, taking time to interact with nature, even in small ways, such as strolling in a park, opening windows to view birds and trees, or watering their garden, can be healing.

Turns out it may just be the new excuse for getting more plants home! Whatever it is, you benefit the most (and your home aesthetics.)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.