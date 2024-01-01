New Year 2024: 7 simple tips to motivate yourself every day

New Year is all about fresh beginnings and the right time to set goals for productivity, health and relationships. One of the issues that hamper our productivity, affects our moods and leaves us unsatisfied is lack of motivation. This feeling can leave you stagnant, robbing you of the drive to pursue goals and hindering personal growth. To ensure that you achieve your potential every day, one must set up a routine and expectations in a way that staying motivated becomes a habit. Choose the people who make you feel positive and set up a routine that can help structure your day and stay focussed. It is also important to remind yourself of your strengths every day for which affirmation can help. Make sure never to burn yourself out and take breaks for rest and recovery. (Also read | Happy New Year 2024: 10 inspiring January quotes to start the New Year on a positive note) Define your short-term and long-term goals, so that you can achieve smaller wins and work towards bigger wins consistently(Pixabay)

As a new chapter in our life unfolds with 2024, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali, shares tips that can help you stay motivated every day of the year.

1. Set clear goals

One of the reasons why people lack motivation is an absence of purpose and clearly defined roles. Take out some time to set goals that gives you purpose and direction. Define your short-term and long-term goals, so that you can achieve smaller wins and work towards bigger wins consistently. All these small and big successes will fuel you and make you feel motivated.

2. Create a routine

Establishing a daily routine can provide structure and make tasks more manageable. It can also help reduce decision fatigue, and save your energy. A routine can also work in favour of your mental health as it fosters a sense of stability, leading to overall well-being.

3. Start with small wins

Celebrating small victories can boost your confidence and motivation to tackle more significant challenges. Do not wait for big successes, rather celebrate small wins and reward yourself for doing well.

4. Positive affirmations

Every one has a unique set of positives and from time to time, it's crucial to pat your own back. Remind yourself of your strengths and capabilities. Positive affirmations can help cultivate a mindset focused on success.

5. Surround yourself with positivity

One cannot win every day, and there will be days when you will not feel like working towards your goal. On such days consciously look out for things that make you happy and positive. Surrounding yourself with positivity can have a profound impact on your mindset.

6. Take breaks and practice self-care

Ensure you take breaks and prioritise self-care. Whether it's a short walk, meditation, or a hobby you enjoy, these activities can recharge your energy and motivation.

7. Visualise success

Envision yourself in achieving your goals. When you can imagine your achievements and every step you take towards it, it will motivate you to do more. Visualization can be a powerful motivator.