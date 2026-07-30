‘No hanging out in bed’: Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explains how to wake up right and reset your body's natural rhythm

After waking up, many of us stay in bed, scrolling through our phones, texting our loved ones, and even lazing a bit to prepare ourselves for the day ahead. However, according to Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and functional medicine expert, if you want to optimise physical and mental health through a structured morning routine, the first thing you should do after waking up is get out of bed.

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How to wake up right

According to Dr Chopra, your mornings set the tone for your entire day. Therefore, it is important to reset your body's natural rhythm by following a structured morning routine. His primary recommendation is to get out of bed immediately upon waking to allow natural sunlight to suppress melatonin and trigger cortisol production, which helps regulate the body's internal clock.

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{{^usCountry}} For many, staying in bed is their favourite part of the day, but Dr Chopra advises against it, stressing that 'it's precisely why you dislike the rest of the day.' “The first rule: no hanging out in bed. The moment your eyes open, you get up immediately.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many, staying in bed is their favourite part of the day, but Dr Chopra advises against it, stressing that 'it's precisely why you dislike the rest of the day.' “The first rule: no hanging out in bed. The moment your eyes open, you get up immediately.” {{/usCountry}}

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Why is getting up from bed important?

According to Dr Chopra, when natural light hits your eyes, it tells your brain and sends a message to your brain through the retina: “Stop melatonin. Start cortisol. Think, move, function, and it starts to reset the natural circadian rhythm. It's one of the simplest ways to stabilise your mood, energy, and ensure good sleep for the next day.”

Grounding techniques

Additionally, Dr Chopra advocated for barefoot grounding on damp soil before 6:00 am to effectively reduce internal inflammation and stress. He adds that by connecting with the earth and the sun, individuals can significantly stabilise their moods and enhance their energy levels for the remainder of the day.

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He advises barefoot grounding (earthing) and walking on wet, muddy grass for about 15 to 20 minutes. He explains that our feet have sensors that connect to every organ in our body. “A thermographic study showed that before grounding, the legs showed inflammation; the colour was red magenta, and after 15 to 20 minutes of grounding, the colour turns blue and green. Because grounding pulls inflammatory stress out of the body into the earth,” he explained.

Dr Chopra added that this particular early morning window of moist ground, fresh energy is short, and if you miss it, you miss the maximum benefit. “Your morning should start no later than 6:00 am,” he explained.

Dr Alok Chopra is a renowned Delhi-based cardiologist with 40 years of experience. He completed his MBBS and postgraduate studies at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. After completing his residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, he served as a lecturer in the Department of Cardiology at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London. Dr Chopra specialises in diseases of the heart and circulatory system.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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