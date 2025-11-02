Noida psychologist shares how constant screen time is causing ‘Popcorn Brain Syndrome’ in teenagers and young adults

With screen time at an all-time high, many youngsters are constantly switching between apps, videos, and games. This digital overload is affecting focus, memory, and mental health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaya Sukul, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Headspace Healing, Noida, sheds light on the emerging “popcorn brain” syndrome and how it impacts young minds. (Also read: Psychiatrist shares how late-night scrolling, anxiety and stress are fueling a sleep crisis among Gen Z ) Dr Jaya Sukul explains ‘Popcorn Brain Syndrome’ and how to reclaim focus in a screen-filled world. (Freepik)

What is Popcorn Brain?

“Popcorn Brain isn’t your brain literally popping,” says Dr Sukul. “It’s the sensation of your neural circuits being overstimulated by constant digital inputs. You may find yourself jumping quickly from one thing to the next, struggling to focus, and feeling restless offline because life seems slower than your online feed.”

She explains that modern lifestyles, social media, and continuous digital exposure have reshaped brain activity. “Your brain craves novelty, and devices exploit this craving, keeping you in a state of hyper-alertness. Over time, this can drain your energy, increase stress, reduce focus, and even affect sleep," Dr Sukul adds.

Dr Sukul highlights Popcorn Brain, a condition affecting focus and emotional well-being due to excessive screen time.(Unsplash)

Who is affected?

While Popcorn Brain is most commonly seen in teenagers and young adults, Dr Sukul warns it is also affecting people aged 30-45. “It’s not the same as internet addiction,” she clarifies. “Internet addiction is a clinical syndrome that disrupts work, relationships, and daily life. Popcorn Brain affects your quality of life, attention, and emotional well-being, but it doesn’t necessarily ruin relationships or career performance.”

Symptoms to watch for include:

Irritability and anxiety

Trouble sleeping

Difficulty focusing or paying attention

Feeling hyper-vigilant or stressed

Life offline feels dull or uninteresting

To address 'popcorn brain', Dr Sukul advises creating screen-free zones, taking breaks from devices, practising mindfulness, and consuming media intentionally.(Google Gemini)

How to ease Popcorn Brain

Dr Sukul suggests several strategies to reclaim focus and peace of mind:

1. Create screen-free zones: Designate areas in your home where phones and devices aren’t allowed.

2. Schedule device breaks: Take intentional breaks from screens to reset your brain.

3. Practice mindfulness: Meditation, yoga, and breathing exercises can help improve focus and calm overstimulation.

4. Work in focused bursts: Short periods of concentration followed by breaks enhance productivity.

5. Be intentional with media consumption: Ask yourself, “Who is in control, me or my phone?”

6. Avoid mindless scrolling: Passive browsing actively overstimulates your brain and reinforces Popcorn Brain symptoms.

“By consciously managing digital consumption and including mindfulness practices, you can reclaim your attention, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being,” Dr Sukul concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.