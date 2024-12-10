Not relationship or career: Survey says women are prioritising this more...

Women are not prioritising their role in relationships or their careers anymore. A new priority has taken the front seat, and it’s all about exploring themselves and being more aware. According to a new survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Intimina, women are more focused on learning about their own bodies. Also read | Body shaming: Here's how it can impact us; therapist shares recovery kit According to the survey, women are more focused on learning about their own bodies. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The survey was conducted on 2,000 American women, evenly split by generation to understand what women are prioritising more over the last five years. It was observed that learning about their body and women's health topics (59%), as well as being comfortable and confident in their bodies (58%) were the two top priorities of women at the present.

However, depute how confident women feel in their own bodies, only 14% of the participants said that they feel extremely confident, 18% said that they feel very confident and 36% said that they feel somewhat confident.

How are women embracing themselves?

According to the survey, 25% of Gen Z women, 21% of millennials, 18% of Gen Xers and % of baby boomers said that they make very conscious efforts to feel confident about their womanhood.

Women are more focused on embracing their womanhood.(Pexels)

Dunja Kokotovic, Intimina brand manager, said, "Today's women prioritise something truly transformative: understanding and embracing their own bodies. The survey results are clear: confidence and comfort in womanhood are valued more than traditional milestones like travel or financial success. Yet, the journey to that confidence can be challenging, especially for younger generations who've had to overcome societal pressures and embrace their womanhood fully consciously. This shift, seen across all ages, highlights a cultural change where self-awareness and empowerment are key, showing that true success starts with self-love and health."

Women vs. men:

The survey observed that 89% of respondents said that they are proud of their womanhood. However, they also noted down the disadvantages they face in comparison to men, especially in areas of body image pressures, workplace gender disparity and perceptions about women's personalities and gender roles. Sports and public safety were noted as the areas where women felt more deprived when compared to men.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.