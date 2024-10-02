Why are women preferring thinness over curves again? Know all about the ballet body trend making a comeback

The idealised look and the desired body shape keep changing with time. From being muscular to maintaining a certain proportion, female body stereotypes keep changing. A leaner physique with small buttocks seems to be the new desired body type for females – it is dominating the social media feeds and shaping the new body trend. US model Bella Hadid is considered the perfect archetype of the ballet body.(Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

According to the annual report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the new body trend was named the ballet body. This new body trend seems to be fueled by the rise of the blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy. However, this has started to concern scholars, culture-watchers and health experts as cosmetic surgery and weight loss drugs are available to only a few with the right resources.

What is ballet body?

Steven Williams, President, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in an interview with The Washington Post, said that the last decade has been all about more curves and women embracing them. However, the new body trend has taken a sudden turn to being slimmer. Women have started showing more preference in surgically sculpted smaller breasts and buttocks.

Why is ballet body trending?

Phoebe Apeagyei, a senior lecturer of fashion technology and doctoral research lead at Manchester Metropolitan University told The Washington Post that the ballet body is a combination of idealisation of thinness, added with the desire to have a more fit body – a flair for fitness that was triggered due to the pandemic. The ballet body is a more sculpted version of the waif body that was popularised by British model Kate Moss almost three decades back.

Kéra Nyemb-Diop, a nutrition scientist, in an interview with The Washington Post, pointed out the regression in body positivity with the new trend. The nutritionist scientist – who focuses on healthy body image - mentioned that mainstream culture was more about embracing the body and accepting it the way it was – thereby inducing body positivity. However, the current craze for thinness can make body positivity take a hit.

Rokeshia Renné Ashley, associate professor at Florida International University, explained to The Washington Post that it is fun to exercise one's choice over their body. Body goals are a thing, and it is essential for a person to celebrate body autonomy. However, the way one chooses to achieve their body goals is imortant. With ballet body making a way into the trends, it is important that women watch out for healthier methods to achieve this body type.

Ballet body and eating disorder:

While achieving a certain body goal can be liberating, netizens have expressed concerns about ballet body triggering eating disorders. repeated viewing of thin body images can lead to eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.

Misty Copeland, American ballet dancer, in an interview with John F Kennedy Library Foundation in 2017 addressed the stigma attached to ballet dance and the certain body type that dancers need to maintain. She emphasised on the need of embracing body positivity and maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet for better health and fitness.

Misty Copeland also addressed the stigma of eating disorders attached to ballet dancers for the way their bodies look. She added that it can be difficult and wary to not judge the bodies especially when they need to practice in front of a mirror for hours.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.