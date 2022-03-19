Nutrition plan paired with fitness: Krishna Shroff reveals her diet

Workouts are important to maintain the fitness of our bodies. It is also equally important to watch the food items that we consume every day. Just like fitness routines, our diet also forms an integral part of keeping us fit and healthy. The food items that we eat, the time intervals that we consume food in, our pre-workout meals, post-workout meals and the amount and frequency of water that we drink – everything comes together to help our body in staying fit, fine and healthy.

Krishna Shroff, who is a fitness enthusiast and co-owner of a fitness studio with brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shared a short video compilation of her diet plan for her fans on Instagram. Krishna Shroff’s Instagram profile is dedicated to all things fitness and she keeps sharing snippets of her fitness diaries on her profile. Krishna believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her fitness. From sharing workout videos to her nutrition plan, Krishna keeps her fans updated with her daily routine.

A day back, Krishna shared a video of the food items that she consumes in a day. Krishna likes to start her day with a glass of hot water with lemon, as the Vitamin C helps in giving her body the necessary immunity to start the day on a fresh note. She further added her lunch or her post-workout meals keep changing on a daily basis. A few of the items that Krishna recommended that should be included in the daily diet are – chicken, turkey, fish, egg and leafy green vegetables. Take a look at her diet plan here:

“It’s important to remember that without a proper nutrition plan to compliment your training, all those hours spent at the gym go right to waste,” wrote Krishna. She also added that ample amount of water should be consumed throughout the day in order to stay hydrated and energised. Drinking adequate water also helps in making the skin glow.