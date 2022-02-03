Krishna Shroff acing squats to Doja Cat's 'Juicy' is our midweek fitness inspo

Krishna Shroff is our fitness goal. Krishna, who is a fitness enthusiast and is always up for anything fitness, gave us a fresh fitness motivation a day back with a video of herself performing her fitness routine to the tunes of Doja Cat's song Juicy. Krishna jointly owns a fitness center - MMA Matrix Fitness Center – with brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Krishna is often spotted in her fitness center working out like a beast.

Krishna can do it all – from acing weightlifting more than her own weight to her fitness routine which is sometimes not for the faint-hearted. Krishna's Instagram profile is dedicated to her love for fitness and workouts. Krishna keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile to give us a glimpse of the kind of hard work and dedication that she has for her fitness. She also intends to inspire her fans to start taking workouts seriously and contribute to a healthier body.

A day back, Krishna shared yet another short video of herself working out in the fitness center and it is making workouts look fun to us. With Doja Cat's song Juicy playing in the background, Krishna can be seen carrying weights all the while acing squats repeatedly. With her back to the camera, Krishna can be seen amping it up at the gym with her fitness routine. The end of the video features a mirror selfie of a sweated-out Krishna, after her intense fitness routine.

Squats come with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the lower body, especially the core muscles. It also helps in shedding the extra calories faster and boosting athletic ability and stability. It also helps in reducing the risk of injuries. Squats, when done with weights, help in strengthening, toning and tightening the glute muscles.