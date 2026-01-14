Nutritionist reveals real reason most new year resolutions actually fail and it has very little to do with will power
Nutritionist Pooja Jaiswal posted on Instagram that most new year resolutions fail ‘because of timing, not willpower’.
As the initial excitement of January 1 begins to fade, many find themselves struggling to maintain their 'new year, new me' goals. However, according to nutritionist Pooja Jaiswal, the reason for this slump isn’t a lack of discipline — it’s a matter of bad timing. Also read | New year resolutions for heart health: Cardiologist shares 5 simple heart-healthy habits to follow in 2026
Your 'January slump' is biological
In her January 13 Instagram post, Pooja shared a refreshing perspective on habit formation, arguing that we should stop fighting our internal biological clocks and start working with the seasons. She pointed out that while society pressures us to transform overnight on January 1, the natural world is doing the exact opposite.
Pooja explained in her post, “Most New Year resolutions fail not because you lack discipline, but because of when you start. January is a low-energy phase for the body. The days are shorter. Light exposure is less. Vitality naturally dips. Your biology is in rest mode, not growth mode.”
Pooja added that during early January, nature is quiet — trees aren't growing and seeds aren't sprouting. When we force massive lifestyle changes during this period, we often face challenges. She explained, “Around early January, the Earth is farthest from the sun. Nature is quiet. Trees aren't growing. Seeds aren't sprouting. And yet - we expect ourselves to transform overnight.”
Pooja added that when you force big changes on January 1: motivation feels low, habits don't stick, fatigue shows up, and self-blame follows. “You didn't fail. You were simply out of sync. Now, notice what happens in February. Days slowly get longer. Light increases. Growth begins appearing in nature. This is when real momentum starts,” she said.
A case for 'February refresh'
Instead of forcing a restart in the heart of winter, Pooja suggested waiting for the natural shift in energy that occurs in February – as the days lengthen and light exposure increases, our bodies naturally experience a boost in mood and vitality. According to her, “Your body responds to light and seasons. More light = better mood, higher energy, improved consistency, easier habit formation. This is biology, not mindset hacks.”
By shifting the start date of major goals to February, you can tap into the 'rising energy' of the environment, making sustainable change feel lighter and less exhausting: “So instead of forcing change in January, use January to reflect, rest, simplify, prepare, and begin new resolutions in February. When you work with nature instead of against it, change feels lighter. More sustainable. And far less exhausting.”
How to use January effectively
Rather than viewing January as a month for intense execution, the nutritionist encouraged a more gentle approach. She recommends: “Your body follows seasons - let your goals do the same. Start when energy rises, not when pressure does.”
She wrote in her caption, “January is for rest and reflection. February is when energy and momentum return. Work with your biology, not against it. Start when light and energy rise.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice.
