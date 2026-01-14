Nutritionist reveals real reason most new year resolutions actually fail and it has very little to do with will power

As the initial excitement of January 1 begins to fade, many find themselves struggling to maintain their 'new year, new me' goals. However, according to nutritionist Pooja Jaiswal, the reason for this slump isn’t a lack of discipline — it’s a matter of bad timing. Also read | New year resolutions for heart health: Cardiologist shares 5 simple heart-healthy habits to follow in 2026 Nutritionist Pooja Jaiswal suggests using January for reflection, rest and preparation, then launch major goals in February. (Freepik)

Your 'January slump' is biological In her January 13 Instagram post, Pooja shared a refreshing perspective on habit formation, arguing that we should stop fighting our internal biological clocks and start working with the seasons. She pointed out that while society pressures us to transform overnight on January 1, the natural world is doing the exact opposite.

Pooja explained in her post, “Most New Year resolutions fail not because you lack discipline, but because of when you start. January is a low-energy phase for the body. The days are shorter. Light exposure is less. Vitality naturally dips. Your biology is in rest mode, not growth mode.”

Pooja added that during early January, nature is quiet — trees aren't growing and seeds aren't sprouting. When we force massive lifestyle changes during this period, we often face challenges. She explained, “Around early January, the Earth is farthest from the sun. Nature is quiet. Trees aren't growing. Seeds aren't sprouting. And yet - we expect ourselves to transform overnight.”

Pooja added that when you force big changes on January 1: motivation feels low, habits don't stick, fatigue shows up, and self-blame follows. “You didn't fail. You were simply out of sync. Now, notice what happens in February. Days slowly get longer. Light increases. Growth begins appearing in nature. This is when real momentum starts,” she said.