Nutritionist shares 10 high-protein winter snacks to keep you full longer: Nuts, seeds, makhana and chickpeas

Winter often makes us crave comfort food and long snack breaks. With shorter days and colder weather, it is easy to reach for biscuits, fried snacks, or sugary treats. But these quick snacks rarely keep you full for long and often lead to overeating. To avoid this, you can try high-protein snacks. Yes, not only can they help control appetite, but they also support muscle health, steady energy levels, and better metabolism. According to nutritionist Khyati Rupani, including protein in your diet can reduce overeating and prevent energy crashes. These protein-rich winter snacks will keep hunger away for hours.(Adobe Stock)

Why protein snacks are ideal for winter

Protein takes longer to digest than carbohydrates, which means it keeps you full for longer. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that higher protein intake helps reduce hunger and supports better weight management.

High-protein snacks to enjoy during winter

Here are 10 easy, satisfying, protein-rich snacks perfect for lazy winter days that keep you full longer:

1. Masala sweet potato with yoghurt

“Sweet potatoes alone are not high in protein, but pairing them with yoghurt boosts protein content significantly,” Rupani tells Health Shots. This combination also provides gut-friendly probiotics and keeps you satisfied for longer.

2. Roasted chickpeas

Crunchy, warm, and satisfying, roasted chickpeas are a winter favourite. They are among the best plant-based protein sources and are also rich in fibre, which helps control hunger. Season them with simple spices like cumin or chilli for an easy, filling snack.

3. Paneer wrap

Paneer is an excellent source of protein and calcium. A small paneer wrap made with whole-wheat roti and vegetables makes a good mid-afternoon snack. "Paneer provides slow-digesting protein, making it ideal for long-lasting fullness," says Khyati Rupani, Founder and Chief Nutritionist at Balance Nutrition.

4. Nuts and seeds

A small handful of almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds offers a good mix of protein and healthy fats. These nutrients help keep energy levels steady while also supporting heart health during colder months.

5. Baked tofu

Baked tofu is light, warm, and protein-rich. It absorbs flavours well and can be seasoned with herbs or spices. Tofu is also easy to digest and suitable for people seeking plant-based protein options.

6. Hummus with veggie sticks

Hummus made from chickpeas is rich in protein and fibre. Pair it with carrots, cucumbers, or bell peppers for a balanced snack. It is filling without feeling heavy, perfect for slow winter evenings.

7. A slice of cheese

Cheese is comforting and rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, and selenium. One slice can help curb hunger and reduce cravings for sugary snacks, especially in the late evening.

8. Homemade protein bar

Homemade protein bars made with nuts, seeds, oats, and nut butter are far better than store-bought versions. They provide sustained energy and are easy to prepare in advance for busy or lazy days.

9. Egg salad

Eggs are a complete protein source. A simple egg salad with minimal mayo or yoghurt is warming, filling, and supports muscle health. It is a great snack option when hunger strikes suddenly.

10. Masala roasted makhana

Light yet protein-rich, roasted makhana (fox nuts) are perfect for winter snacking. They are easy to digest and can be flavoured with mild spices for warmth and taste.

Rupani says these healthy snacks will help you stay complete, energised, and balanced even on the laziest days!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)