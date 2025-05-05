Nutritionist warns against storing these 3 vegetables in refrigerator: ‘Can even lead to cancer’

We often toss all our vegetables into the refrigerator without a second thought, but did you know that some of them actually lose their taste, texture, and nutrients when stored cold? Nutritionist and certified dietitian Kiran Kukreja shared in her May 3 Instagram posted the three vegetables you should never store in the refrigerator. (Also read: Nutritionist shares how children, adults and senior citizens can maintain proper protein intake ) Nutritionist advises against storing garlic, onions, and potatoes in the fridge. (Freepik)

1. Garlic

Kiran says, “Never buy peeled or refrigerated garlic because it catches mould easily, which can even lead to cancer. Always buy fresh garlic and only peel it right before using.” She recommends storing garlic at room temperature in a well-ventilated spot. Popping it into the fridge can make it sprout faster, developing bitter green shoots that lower both taste and nutrition.

2. Onion

“Just like potatoes, refrigeration turns the starch in onions into sugar, making them overly sweet and prone to spoilage,” she explains. Kiran also warns against a common mistake: storing half-cut onions in the fridge. “Please avoid this, once an onion is cut, it starts absorbing bacteria from the environment and can lead to contamination when eaten.”

3. Potatoes

Kiran explains that storing potatoes in cold temperatures (below ~8°C) leads to cold sweetening, a process where starch converts to sugar. “When you fry or bake cold-sweetened potatoes, they release acrylamide, a harmful compound linked to cancer,” she says. This reaction happens when those excess sugars mix with an amino acid called asparagine during high-heat cooking.

Pro tips to reduce acrylamide in potatoes, according to Kiran:

Soak cut potatoes in water for 15–30 minutes before cooking.

Avoid overcooking or charring them.

Choose boiling or steaming over frying or baking.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.