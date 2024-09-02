Nutritionist's video on 'exercises to do now for independence in old age' will change your mind about workout

A video recently went viral that will change the way we think about workouts. It's all about adding to the physical pension pot. A nutritionist has demonstrated a few workouts that can come impact mobility and fitness in old age. The video features Emily Solma and her 87-year-old grandmother. In the video, Emily can be seen demonstrating multiple exercises, and then her grandmother shows how those exercises can benefit one in old age. In the video, Emily can be seen demonstrating multiple exercises, and then her grandmother can be seen speaking about how those exercises can benefit in old age. (Instagram/@_emilysworld)

Exercise today for a fitter tomorrow

The video starts with Emily demonstrating squats with dumbbells, to which her grandmother adds that it can help in standing up without any hindrance even in old age. Then Emily demonstrated forward bends with dumbbells in both hands – her grandmom said that it will help in bending and even petting dogs in old age. We are sold already!

Then, the nutritionist can be seen showing a triceps workout with her hands holding the dumbbells above her head - “You’ll be independent for longer” said her grandmom as she demonstrated how she can put the plates inside a kitchen shelf placed above her head. The last tip from the grandmom has our heart – she advised everyone to keep dancing.

“It’s all about investing in your body’s future, your future. Just like saving money for retirement, the more you move and take care of your body now, the more physically independent you’ll be as you age. (Remember, all movement counts! We all have different schedules and lives, so find what works for you,” read an excerpt of Emily’s post.

Add to the physical pension pot

To add to the physical pension pit, Emily further shared a few tips. It is important to find physical exercise that we love and set a realistic goal that we can reach. This will push us further to work out more. We should make it a habit to work out every day, even if it's for ten minutes. And last but not the least: “Pay attention to how your body feels and adjust your workouts accordingly. It’s important to move, but also important to find your balance between movement and rest,” Emily added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.