Paediatrician explains how parents can handle 7 common health emergencies at home: From nosebleeds to choking

When there are young children at home, many emergencies can occur in the blink of an eye. They are energetic and sometimes land themselves in trouble, injuring themselves. You may feel confident about your first-aid knowledge, but knowing the correct steps and performing them safely makes a very big difference when it comes to immediate care during these urgent moments. When kids are at home, health emergencies can happen out of the blue. (Freepik)

Dr Amin Kaba, consultant in paediatric medicine at Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, told HT Lifestyle that while one may have some basic information about first aid, it is often too “fragmented” to be of practical use during emergencies, especially if learned from just seeing or reading it somewhere.

He said, “Knowing basic first aid methods is important, but it’s more crucial to perform them correctly so as not to compromise the life you’re trying to save.”

First aid is important as the quick action during emergencies may mitigate risks of complications and even be life-saving. But a line needs to be drawn as well, between first aid and professional medical care. This is particularly true for serious injury or trauma.

The paediatrician added, “In case of serious injury/ trauma, the first-aid would be to call for help and let a professional guide you through what you need to do. But for minor and more common injuries, extensive research has been conducted on first-aid methods.”

For extensive knowledge about first aid, he suggested that parents can enrol in “first-aid workshops” so that they can get hands-on training and practice real-life scenarios.

Dr Amin Kaba shared with HT Lifestyle 7 common emergencies and how parents can handle them:

1. Nosebleed

When children suffer from nosebleeds, their heads shouldn’t be tilted back due to the risk of choking.(Shutterstock)

Avoid: Tilting the head back can make the blood travel from the nose to the throat, which could put the child at risk of choking or swallowing blood.

Instead, try: Get the child to sit up and lean forward. Pinch the nose and ask the child to breathe through the mouth. Continue this for 10-15 minutes. Then place a cold compress on the bridge of the nose. Make sure the child doesn’t blow their nose immediately after bleeding stops.

2. Fainted

Avoid: When someone faints, our immediate course of action is to shake them and then try to get them to sit up when the shaking doesn’t help.

Instead, try: Start by checking the child’s breathing and pulse. Allowing them to lie down, place pillows or a small footstool under their feet and elevate both legs. Ensure good air circulation around them and loosen any tight clothing. If feet and hands are cold, rub them to warm them up.

3. Muscle strain/ bruises/ back pain

Children can get back and neck pain too, from the heavy bags they carry to schools. (Shutterstock)

Ice should be used for acute situations, like sudden sprain of joints such as the ankle or bruising with swelling, or muscle strain, within the first 24 hours after an injury.

Heat is for chronic conditions, like back pain.

4. Thorn, glass or splinter injuries

If the tool you use isn’t sterile or if you underestimate how deep the wound is, there is a greater risk of infection at the site of the injury.

Whether your child has a thorn or a piece of wood or glass lodged in, sterilise the skin where the object is lodged, your hands and the pincers you may use to remove it.

If you are unable to remove or are unsure of removing it yourself, it is best to take your child to a healthcare facility.

5. Burn injuries

In case of burns, hold the site of the burn under cool water for at least 20 minutes.

Dab with a clean cloth, dust antiseptic powder or rub a little natural aloe vera (if you have it) and cover with a clean gauze cloth. Never rub ice or an ice pack on burns.

6. Choking

The Red Cross has updated its guidelines on how to give first aid to choking victims.

So instead of going straight for the Heimlich manoeuvre, here’s what you need to do instead. Stand behind the child, lean them forward, and give their back five quick blows with the heel of your palm.

7. Fracture

Seek medical help instantly rather than trying to align the broken bones manually.(Shutterstock)

In case of fractures, avoid pressing down on the site of fracture will re-align the bone.

Pressing on the fracture can cause deeper injury to surrounding muscle tissue, nerves and blood vessels, or break the tender bones of children even further.

As a parent, it is common to be anxious about these childhood emergencies, but for kids, who are at the age to play, they cannot be grounded for safety measures. Instead, being aware saves the day, and this includes active intervention from the parents’ side to understand the many first-aid responses to these emergencies and how to respond calmly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.