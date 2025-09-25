Paediatrician reveals 5 warning signs in child health that need urgent medical care: Head injury, breathing difficulty

For parents, recognising the signs that your child’s health needs urgent attention is crucial. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Malik, paediatrician, MAMC, founder and medical director, Malik Radix Healthcare said, “As a parent, recognising signs that may indicate a serious illness in your child is crucial. Here are some key indicators that necessitate urgent medical attention.” Also read | Child nutrition: Remember these 5 vital healthy eating tips for children Recognising signs that may indicate a serious illness in your child is crucial.(Pexels)

1. Breathing difficulties

The doctor said that rapid or labored breathing, wheezing, grunting, or gasping sounds during breathing., bluish discoloration of the lips, tongue, or face, chest retractions or indrawing (the skin sucking in between or below the ribs when breathing), high-pitched squeaky sound (stridor) when breathing in and difficulty speaking or crying are signs that you need to rush to see doctor.

2. Fever in infants (below 3 months)

Any fever (temperature above 100.4°F or 38°C) in an infant under 3 months is a medical emergency and requires immediate consultation with a paediatrician or a visit to the ER. Even a low temperature below 97.7°F (36.5°C) in a newborn or infant can be a sign of a serious illness and warrants medical attention.

3. Fever with other concerning symptoms

Here are the signs of fever with other underlying symptoms:

High fever above 104°F (40°C) that doesn't reduce with medication.

Fever in children between 3 months and 3 years old with a temperature of 102.2°F (39°C) or higher, along with other symptoms, warrants contacting the paediatrician.

Fever accompanied by, severe headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light (photophobia).

Rash or purple spots that do not fade when pressed (non-blanching rash). this could indicate meningitis or sepsis, extreme lethargy or unusual sleepiness and difficulty waking up, inconsolable crying or irritability, persistent vomiting and signs of dehydration, blood in stool or severe diarrhoea, severe abdominal pain, seizures or convulsions.

4. Dehydration

Signs of dehydration include decreased urination (no urine in more than 8 hours), dry lips and mouth, lack of tears when crying, sunken eyes or a sunken soft spot (fontanelle) in babies, skin that is not as elastic or springy as usual, lethargy, irritability, or unusual sleepiness. If you suspect dehydration, particularly with vomiting or diarrhea, seek immediate medical attention.

5. Head injuries

