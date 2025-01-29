Parents beware! These common diet mistakes could be hurting your child’s thyroid

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland present in the neck and this particular gland is responsible for performing various bodily functions such as regulating your growth, metabolism, energy levels and overall development. It produces hormones that significantly influence every organ in your body and the sudden imbalance in hormones can lead to developing thyroid conditions. Warning signs: Is your child’s diet secretly harming their thyroid?(Image by ReliableRx Pharmacy)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit P Ghawade, Consultant- Pediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharghar, shared, “There are two types of thyroid conditions, hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Various symptoms can indicate thyroid imbalances.”

The thyroid is a gland that’s located in the front of the neck below the larynx (Adobe stock)

According to him, “This can include symptoms like sudden weight gain or weight loss, feeling too hot or too cold, sensitivity to cold, loss of appetite, fatigue, poor growth, fast heart rate, constipation and thinning of the hair. Your little ones' dietary choices play a crucial role in maintaining their thyroid health. Poor dietary choices can further lead to nutritional deficiency which can affect their thyroid function.”

How diet impacts thyroid health in kids

One needs to understand that iodine is essential for the production of thyroid hormones. An iodine deficiency can lead to various health issues including underactive thyroid. It can cause symptoms of fatigue, weight gain, and slowed growth. Ensure that your child gets enough iodine through their diet to maintain thyroid hormone levels. Nutrient deficiencies: If your little ones are picky about their diet then they are more likely to suffer from nutrient deficiencies. A deficiency of essential nutrients like selenium, zinc, or iron can negatively weaken your thyroid gland's ability to produce and regulate hormones. This can further lead to mood swings, unable to concentrate on one particular thing, or delayed development.

Healthy habits, diet plan to keep a check on thyroid problems (Photo by Vitalii Pavlyshynets on Unsplash)

Unhealthy food obsession is quite common in children. They are more attracted to foods that are usually processed or packaged. These fruits are high in fats, sodium, and preservatives that can easily cause inflammation. This can negatively affect the functioning of the thyroid gland. Chronic inflammation can also interfere with hormone production which can easily make them tired and irritated. Avoid giving them unhealthy or processed foods. Encourage them to eat healthy and nutritious foods. Fluctuating blood sugar levels: Irregular food habits when combined with excessively eating foods that are high in sugar can cause sudden blood sugar spikes. This sugar spike can put additional pressure on your thyroid gland while disrupting hormonal levels. Healthy habits like eating their meals on time can help maintain consistency and also support their thyroid health. Create strict restrictions when it comes to eating sugary foods or drinks like chocolates, pastries, cupcakes, cakes, donuts, juices or candies.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.