Party like a whiz without letting go of your fitness goals

It's the end of the year, a long haul and time to party. Revellers love to bring it on with outings, travel itineraries, gorgeous outfits, exotic food, heady cocktails and more. For the fitness conscious, staying at home with their boring diet plan need not be an only option. Underscore your priorities. Fitness is more important than binge eating and drinking on a night out.

It is absolutely feasible to enjoy party spell without feeling bloated, socially sapped or apprehensive. All you need is to be prepared with the right strategies. Self-impose certain rules while partying with friends, at home or outside.

Follow these tips for a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate the season:

Engage a professional chef at home

Imagine a Christmas or New Year's Eve dinner where every dish is a masterpiece, crafted by a seasoned chef right in your own home. As you gather around the table, let the aroma of freshly baked bread and simmering gravy fill the air. Surprise your guests with the culinary delights, while you relax and enjoy the company of loved ones. For instance, there are professional chef services, like Troopr's who help you indulge in a gourmet experience without the stress of cooking. From a traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings to a festive fusion feast, the chefs tailor a menu keeping in mind your dietary preferences.

Grasp your tipple

Don't stack too much alcohol at home. Go with the drink that suits your constitution. Anything within limits so that you don't suffer from a hangover. Alcohol-free red wine is a good option. Line your tummy with milk or food before sipping on a drink. Keep yourself hydrated. Learn to have as much fun when you are sober. Stay away from carbonated drinks and opt for kombucha or non-fizzy mocktails.

Indulge in Outdoor activities

Plan ahead for a stress-free evening. Exercise and breathe in fresh outdoor air to maintain mental health. Practise yoga, meditation or do nature-based activities during day time for a refreshing night of revelry.

Surround yourself with good company

Avoid people who force you to drink, overeat, or stay late into the party. Stay with like-minded and trusted friends, especially when partying outside. Keep your folks at home informed of your whereabouts.

Casino-Style parties in the comfort of home

Add a touch of Vegas glamour to your Christmas/New Year party with casino-style party service from professional party-planners. Professional game hosts will guide you and your guests through exciting games of poker, blackjack, roulette, and teen patti, all with a festive twist. Imagine the thrill of the game, combined with the warm glow of holiday lights and home-cooked food and beverages without compromising on your health goals.

Include healthy ingredients and cooking methods

Make it a point to include fruits, nuts, seeds, probiotics and proteins in your festive feast. Bake or roast instead of deep frying. Keep pungent spices to the minimum. Since rich plum cakes and calorie-laden desserts like pastries, cheesecake are de rigueur during celebrations, make sure they are not drenched in sugary syrup. Go for sugar-free, dried fruits based sweets and dark chocolates.

Sip on herbal infusions

To avoid acid reflux, bloating and other gut-related problems, drink herbal infusions, peppermint tea or green tea. Coconut water, fresh lime juice help you stay hydrated with electrolytes and Vitamin C.

Hit the sack on time

Enjoying a party does not necessitate dancing and having fun till unearthly hours. Understand the circadian rhythms and go to bed on time. Maintain the body's normal 7-hour sleep schedule.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.