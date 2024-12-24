Christmas 2024: Spending holidays alone? Here are some tips to make it special

Christmas 2024: The festive season has officially begun and we are already basking in the warmth of festivities. The warmth of freshly baked rum cakes, Christmas cookies, and the sound of laughter of our loved ones together in the living room is adding to the happiness in the heart. Christmas Eve is celebrated on December 24, a day before Christmas. Multiple traditions are observed on this day to welcome the day of happiness and cheer. Also read | Christmas 2024: From hanging calendars to visiting cemetery, unique traditions and celebrations around the world Here are a few ways to welcome Christmas, even when you are at home, all by yourself.(Pexels)

However, it may not be same for everyone. Some people might not get to be at home with their loved ones on this day. Sometimes, people choose to be alone because festivities can be overwhelming for them. However, even when you are alone, you shouldn’t just sulk at home and not celebrate the festive season. We have got your back here. Here are a few ways to welcome the festive season, even when you are at home, all by yourself.

This is the obvious comfort thing to do for the ones who love nothing more than snuggling into their favourite blanket, sipping a cup of coffee and reading pages of their favourite book. Bring home the Christmas cheer as you dive into the words of your favourite author.

It is the season of giving, and nothing can bring more joy than giving back to your community. Be it rescuing stray animals or teaching underprivileged children, volunteer and do meaningful tasks to give back to the community.

Book a spa session or go for a solo trip, or just stay home and dance in your living room with music in your ears. Sometimes letting us know how much we love ourselves is the best way to celebrate.

Instead of sulking for being alone this Christmas, get up, walk to the kitchen and cook up a storm. Make your favourite dishes and have a blast at lunch.

Schedule a Zoom call with your old friends and laugh about the same old jokes, reconnect with them, know about their lives, and celebrate the day together. Don’t forget to tell them how much you love them.