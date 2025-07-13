Physician says ‘60% of toothbrushes contain faecal matter’; here’s how to keep yours clean and germ-free

Keeping your toothbrush too close to the toilet could be exposing it to harmful bacteria without you even realising it. Dr Samuel Choudhury, a physician, explains in his February 16 Instagram post why this common habit might be unhygienic and shares practical tips on where to safely store your toothbrush to keep it clean and your oral health protected. (Also read: Electric vs manual toothbrush: Which one is better for you? Here's what the dentists recommend ) Flush your toilet? Your toothbrush could be at risk of bacterial contamination. (Freepik)

Toothbrush too close to the toilet? Think again

"Did you know that flushing the toilet can send bacteria flying up to 6 feet in the air? If your toothbrush is chilling next to your toilet, you might be brushing with more than just toothpaste!" wrote Dr Choudhury in his caption.

He explained further, "When we flush the toilet, a lot of particles get released into the air. It's not surprising that a study conducted in a dormitory found that 60 percent of toothbrushes contained faecal matter (poop)."

And if you think storing your toothbrush in a covered case keeps it safe, think again. "Research shows that keeping a toothbrush in a closed container actually increases bacterial growth," he added. "These containers trap moisture and create the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive."

How to keep your toothbrush clean and safe

Dr Choudhury shared some important tips on how to keep your toothbrush clean and safe:

Store it upright so that water drains properly and the bristles dry faster

Keep it in a dry, well-ventilated area, away from the toilet (ideally 6 feet or more!)

Close the toilet lid before flushing to prevent bacteria from spreading in the air

Change your toothbrush or brush head every 3–4 months

Avoid using closed containers, as they trap moisture and create a breeding ground for bacteria

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.