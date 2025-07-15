Physician warns how ‘rubbing or picking your eye’ can lead to infection, scarring or even permanent blindness. Watch

From dust particles to tiny debris, getting something in your eye is a common irritation we often try to fix ourselves, usually by rubbing or attempting to remove it with fingers or tissues. But what seems like a harmless habit could actually put your vision at serious risk. Dr. Kunal Sood advises against self-removal of eye debris to prevent vision loss. (Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, a physician specialising in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, shared in his July 14 Instagram post that something as simple as digging debris out of your eye could lead to infection, scarring, or even permanent vision loss. (Also read: Eye surgeon shares how long hours in air conditioning can lead to dry eyes, blurred vision and increased infection risk )

Why digging debris out of your eye is dangerous

"Have you seen someone try this before? Digging debris out of your eye with bare tools isn't just unsafe, it can lead to infection, scarring, or vision loss. Surface particles might rinse out with saline, but anything embedded needs proper medical care," Dr. Kunal cautioned in his caption.

In his video, he explained, "Digging debris out of your eye is definitely not the safest or cleanest way to remove something. If it's a surface-level speck like dust or metal, sterile saline or a clean, moistened cotton swab is usually enough to rinse it out."

Why you should see doctor for embedded particles

However, he warns that "anything embedded, especially metal, should only be removed by a medical professional using proper tools under magnification. Trying to dig it out yourself can lead to corneal injury, infection, or even permanent damage."

Dr. Kunal's advice? When it comes to eye injuries, avoid home remedies and seek expert care to protect your vision.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.