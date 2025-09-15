Physician warns ‘normal ECG doesn’t always mean your heart is healthy’; explains how to spot hidden problems early

Even if your ECG comes back normal, it doesn't always mean your heart is completely healthy. Subtle issues can go unnoticed, and knowing the right signs to watch for can make all the difference. Dr Chaitanya Challa, general physician, shares in his August 15 Instagram post simple ways to detect hidden heart problems before they turn serious. (Also read: Cardiologist says 'stress is always a factor’ in heart attacks; shares 9 simple lifestyle tips to safeguard your heart ) Dr Chaitanya Challa emphasises that normal ECG results can still mask serious heart issues.

Why a normal ECG may not be enough

Even if your ECG comes back normal, it doesn't always mean your heart is completely healthy. Dr. Chaitanya shares examples from his patients to explain why subtle heart issues can go unnoticed.

"One patient said, 'Doctor, I did my ECG. It was fine, but I still have chest pain. My father also did his ECG six months ago, it was normal, the doctor said so. We still went to a cardiologist,'" Dr. Chaitanya recalls. He adds, “The cardiologist also said the ECG was normal. But yesterday, my father had a heart attack. People often ask me, how can this happen when the ECG is normal?”

Dr. Chaitanya explains that the heart has three systems:

Electrical system – monitored by an ECG.

Muscular system – the pumping capacity of the heart, assessed through a 2D echocardiogram.

Blood flow system – checked using an angiogram.

How to truly check your heart health

He elaborates, "Angiograms are of two types. One is a CT angiogram, where a dye is injected through a vein to see blood flow. This test is meant for healthy individuals who want to check if their heart's blood flow is good. It's quick, takes about five minutes, and can be done once every five years."

"If you, your parents, grandparents, or friends experience chest pain or breathlessness, you should not rely on a CT angiogram. Instead, go for a full-fledged coronary angiogram in a cath lab at a hospital. Labs cannot perform this comprehensive test," adds Dr Chaitanya.

He concludes, "An ECG detects the electrical activity of the heart, an echo shows the heart's muscle, and an angiogram assesses blood flow. If blood flow is severely compromised, both ECG and echo can detect it. But if blood flow is still compensated, only an angiogram will reveal the issue."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.