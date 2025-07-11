Planning a baby after 30? All you need to know about sperm expiry, egg freezing and IVF tips to outsmart fertility clock

In this modern era, more and more couples are deciding to put pregnancy on pause while they focus on their careers, take time to travel and work towards financial stability but the path to pregnancy often gets harder the longer we wait. Want to boost IVF success After 35? Doctor recommends these simple changes.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shubha L, Infertility Specialist at GarbhaGudi IVF Centre, explained, “Having only a finite number of oocytes, females do not produce new gametes throughout their lifetime unlike men. Women have about 1 to 2 million oocytes at birth, at puberty it varies from 300,000 - 500,000, and 25,000 at the age of 37 and around 1000 by the time they are 51. Maximum chances of pregnancy would be in the reproductive age of 21-30 years. The egg quality decreases after 35 years and further declines by the time a woman is 40 years. It almost stops as they reach towards menopause.”

As a woman grows older, her number of eggs also decreases.Dr Shubha L elaborated, “The older she gets, the faster eggs are lost.In fact, about 1,000 eggs are lost along with every menstrual cycle,but it's not just quantity that goes down,egg quality also decreases.”

Low sperm count lessens chances of being able to fertilise your partner’s egg(Shutterstock)

Not as much is known about how age affects male fertilitybut we do know that it is an important factor.Dr Shubha L shared, “A man's chances of reproducing begin to decrease at around age 40.During this time, the quality of the sperm and the ability of the sperm to find its way are diminished.”

A good-quality egg plays a pivotal role for a successful pregnancy. Dr Shubha L revealed, “The quality of eggs depends a lot on their genetic health, this tends to get worse as women get older, more so than in men. For women younger (< than 25), the chance of having a baby with Down syndrome is about 2–5%. But for women aged 35 and above, the risk increases to around 25–35%.”

She added, “As age increases IVF success rates also decrease, < 35 years is 35-45% and >40 years, it drops down to 10-15%. Some women may need multiple IVF cycles depending on the quality of embryos.”

Why does egg quality and quantity decline with age and how does that impact IVF?

Dr Shubha L answered, “Decline in fertility is an issue seen all around the world out of which, decreasing oocyte quantity and quality with advancing age is the most relevant cause. While other factors could be lifestyle changes like sedentary lifestyle, stress, sleep cycle alteration, pollution, environmental toxins, consumption of alcohol, smoking, food adulteration, addiction to fast and processed food and also sudden climatic changes globally could be some causes. ”

Study suggests low oxygen in testes due to hiking, sleep apnoea, critical to declining fertility.(Image by Pixabay)

She pointed out, “With advanced age sexual activity decreases, further more uterus related issues like fibroid, adenomyosis, endometriosis, ovarian cysts, poor ovarian reserve, tubal factors tend to reduce fertility. As age increases, other comorbid conditions like obesity, hypertension, diabetes and thyroid issues get added up to reduce the success chances of IVF.”

Complications

With advanced age, success chances of IVF cycle will decrease. According to Dr Shubha L, “Women of age > 35 years undergoing IVF cycle may be requiring more days of stimulation and increased dosage to retrieve adequate good quality oocytes and thus good grade embryos. They may also require multiple IVF cycles to achieve good quality embryos. In older women there is a higher risk of pregnancy related complications including gestational diabetes, hypertensive disorders and an increased rate of preterm deliveries, miscarriages and congenital anomaly babies are born.”

How to improve IVF outcomes after 30?

Dr Shubha L suggested that IVF success chances depends on both, lifestyle modifications and medical aspects.

Men and women, take note! These foods can supercharge your fertility.(Image by Unsplash)

Lifestyle modifications

Diet: A balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables rich with Vitamin A and C, lean protein, and healthy fats is crucial. Spoonful of mixed dry fruits and supplements like folic acid, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids are necessary.

Exercise: Regular physical activity at least for 45 min to 1 hour can improve overall health, help manage stress levels, and help maintain a healthy weight.

Stress Management: Stress can negatively impact reproductive health. Techniques such as meditation, yoga and mindfulness can help reduce and manage stress.

Weight Management: Maintaining a healthy BMI (18.5-24.9) is important, as both underweight and overweight individuals may face challenges with IVF.

Smoking and Alcohol: Quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption, as both can negatively impact fertility and IVF success.

Sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night, as it's essential for overall health and hormone balance.

Medical aspects

Choose the right fertility center and experienced doctor: Selecting a reputable and skilled fertility clinic and skillful fertility specialist is crucial for a successful IVF journey.

Focus on self-care: Prioritise your well-being throughout the IVF process.

Consider a fertility clinic which has a lab, pharmacy, well equipped IVF based instruments, embryology lab, supportive therapies all at one place.

Take it easy post embryo transfer: Avoid overthinking and negative emotions, this can disrupt embryo development.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.