Polycystic Ovarian Disease: Here are some natural ways to fight PCOS, PCOD
Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that is characterized by the overproduction of a woman's hormone levels, irregular menstrual periods, and cysts in the ovaries. PCOS/PCOD is a group of symptoms or "syndrome" that affects a woman's ovaries, the reproductive organs that produce estrogen and progesterone. It is a very common condition affecting 5 to 10 percent of women between the ages of 12 to 44. Women with PCOS/PCOD produce higher amounts of male hormones and this hormonal imbalance causes irregular menstrual periods that make it harder for them to get pregnant. It also causes hair growth on the face and body and baldness. Up to 70 percent of women with PCOS hadn't been diagnosed and it can contribute to serious health issues like high cholesterol, diabetes, and heart disease. The very common symptoms of PCOD/PCOS are no ovulation or infertility, irregular or prolonged menstruation, acne, headaches, mental health issues, etc. If you are suffering from PCOD/PCOS then do not ignore it because it may lead to some serious health issues
Consequences of untreated PCOS/PCOD
Fertility & Pregnancy Complication:
The main cause of infertility is the Hormonal imbalance in women. Polymenorrhoea is one form of abnormal uterine bleeding. This is when the period cycle is at an interval of less than 21 days. A menstrual cycle is generally between 24 and 38 days long. For some women, a shorter cycle length may be normal but for someone, it can be caused by certain medical conditions like PCOD/PCOS and it can also affect fertility.
Metabolic syndrome:
Up to 70 percent of women suffering from PCOS hadn't been diagnosed and it can increase the risk for long-term health issues such as, it can increase blood sugar level, diabetes, high cholesterol, low cholesterol, and severe heart disease.
Sleep Apnea:
It is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which repeated pauses in breathing during the night. Sleep Apnea is more common in women who are overweight and they also have PCOS. The risk of sleep apnea is higher in obese women with PCOS than in those without PCOS.
Psychiatric Complication:
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are more likely to experience depression. Studies say that around 27 percent to 50 percent of women suffering from PCOD/PCOS reported being depressed. Symptoms like hormonal changes and unwanted hair growth and weight gain can negatively affect women's emotions. Many women with PCOS end up experiencing depression and anxiety.
Endometrial cancer:
A lack of ovulation prevents the uterine lining from shedding during every menstrual cycle. Women with PCOS get fewer than nine periods a year and a thickened uterine lining can increase. Due to this major reason, the risk of endometrial cancer is the prolonged exposure of the endometrium to unopened estrogen caused by anovulation and this exposure can cause endometrial hyperplasia and may lead to endometrial cancer.
Natural Treatment for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS PCOD)
Treatment for PCOS/PCOD usually starts by making necessary changes in the lifestyle like weight loss, diet, and exercise.
Start the day with healthy food
You can start by making the necessary changes to your breakfast. Add healthy protein and fat in your diet. Make sure your blood sugar levels must remain steady, for this ensure you have your breakfast as early as you can after getting up. Start including some leafy greens as it is good source nutrients and have the right carbs. Avoid eating bread or any such fatty products.
Say no to caffeine
Caffeine increases blood pressure. Regular intake of Caffeine may affect your health and blood pressure level and can become a serious problem for PCOS. Instead, switch to herbal tea, green tea. It helps to improve insulin resistance. It helps women to fight with weight management.
Exercise
Exercise is the best way to maintain a healthy weight. But over-exercise may cause an imbalance in hormones. Exercise is indeed important to maintain a healthy weight, however, excessive exercise can affect your hormones, so try some simple exercises like yoga, Pilates, light aerobics, and swimming.
Get More Vitamin D
More than 60 percent of women with PCOD have a deficiency in vitamin D. By adding vitamin D to your daily routine, there is a visible improvement in insulin sensitivity, weight loss, decreased formation of ovarian cysts, regulation of periods, minimal inflammation, lower cholesterol and fewer androgens in the bloodstream.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Watch: Disha Patani's new exercise video will make your jaws hit the floor
- Disha Patani recently shared a clip that shows the actor landing an impressive flying kick on a boxing bag. This is all the motivation that we will need to start our weekend on a fitter note.
Esha Gupta does extremely difficult asana with utmost ease, we are speechless
- In her latest fitness post, Esha Gupta can be seen doing an extremely tough variation of Baddha Konasana. The actor always manages to leave us speechless with her Yoga posts and this one is no different.
