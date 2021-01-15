IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Polycystic Ovarian Disease: Here are some natural ways to fight PCOS, PCOD
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Polycystic Ovarian Disease: Here are some natural ways to fight PCOS, PCOD

Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that is characterized by the overproduction of a woman's hormone levels, irregular menstrual periods, and cysts in the ovaries.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:41 PM IST

Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that is characterized by the overproduction of a woman's hormone levels, irregular menstrual periods, and cysts in the ovaries. PCOS/PCOD is a group of symptoms or "syndrome" that affects a woman's ovaries, the reproductive organs that produce estrogen and progesterone. It is a very common condition affecting 5 to 10 percent of women between the ages of 12 to 44. Women with PCOS/PCOD produce higher amounts of male hormones and this hormonal imbalance causes irregular menstrual periods that make it harder for them to get pregnant. It also causes hair growth on the face and body and baldness. Up to 70 percent of women with PCOS hadn't been diagnosed and it can contribute to serious health issues like high cholesterol, diabetes, and heart disease. The very common symptoms of PCOD/PCOS are no ovulation or infertility, irregular or prolonged menstruation, acne, headaches, mental health issues, etc. If you are suffering from PCOD/PCOS then do not ignore it because it may lead to some serious health issues

Consequences of untreated PCOS/PCOD

Fertility & Pregnancy Complication:

The main cause of infertility is the Hormonal imbalance in women. Polymenorrhoea is one form of abnormal uterine bleeding. This is when the period cycle is at an interval of less than 21 days. A menstrual cycle is generally between 24 and 38 days long. For some women, a shorter cycle length may be normal but for someone, it can be caused by certain medical conditions like PCOD/PCOS and it can also affect fertility.

Metabolic syndrome:

Up to 70 percent of women suffering from PCOS hadn't been diagnosed and it can increase the risk for long-term health issues such as, it can increase blood sugar level, diabetes, high cholesterol, low cholesterol, and severe heart disease.

Sleep Apnea:

It is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which repeated pauses in breathing during the night. Sleep Apnea is more common in women who are overweight and they also have PCOS. The risk of sleep apnea is higher in obese women with PCOS than in those without PCOS.

Psychiatric Complication:

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are more likely to experience depression. Studies say that around 27 percent to 50 percent of women suffering from PCOD/PCOS reported being depressed. Symptoms like hormonal changes and unwanted hair growth and weight gain can negatively affect women's emotions. Many women with PCOS end up experiencing depression and anxiety.

Endometrial cancer:

A lack of ovulation prevents the uterine lining from shedding during every menstrual cycle. Women with PCOS get fewer than nine periods a year and a thickened uterine lining can increase. Due to this major reason, the risk of endometrial cancer is the prolonged exposure of the endometrium to unopened estrogen caused by anovulation and this exposure can cause endometrial hyperplasia and may lead to endometrial cancer.

Natural Treatment for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS PCOD)

Treatment for PCOS/PCOD usually starts by making necessary changes in the lifestyle like weight loss, diet, and exercise.

Start the day with healthy food

You can start by making the necessary changes to your breakfast. Add healthy protein and fat in your diet. Make sure your blood sugar levels must remain steady, for this ensure you have your breakfast as early as you can after getting up. Start including some leafy greens as it is good source nutrients and have the right carbs. Avoid eating bread or any such fatty products.

Say no to caffeine

Caffeine increases blood pressure. Regular intake of Caffeine may affect your health and blood pressure level and can become a serious problem for PCOS. Instead, switch to herbal tea, green tea. It helps to improve insulin resistance. It helps women to fight with weight management.

Exercise

Exercise is the best way to maintain a healthy weight. But over-exercise may cause an imbalance in hormones. Exercise is indeed important to maintain a healthy weight, however, excessive exercise can affect your hormones, so try some simple exercises like yoga, Pilates, light aerobics, and swimming.

Get More Vitamin D

More than 60 percent of women with PCOD have a deficiency in vitamin D. By adding vitamin D to your daily routine, there is a visible improvement in insulin sensitivity, weight loss, decreased formation of ovarian cysts, regulation of periods, minimal inflammation, lower cholesterol and fewer androgens in the bloodstream.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Polycystic Ovarian Disease: Here are some natural ways to fight PCOS, PCOD

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that is characterized by the overproduction of a woman's hormone levels, irregular menstrual periods, and cysts in the ovaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Novel vaccine that may help prevent future coronavirus pandemics developed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The novel 'mosaic nanoparticle' vaccine, described in the journal Science, is shaped like a cage made up of 60 identical proteins, each of which has a small protein tag that functions like a piece of Velcro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra starts her day with Yoga(Instagram/parineetichopra)
Parineeti Chopra starts her day with Yoga(Instagram/parineetichopra)
health

Parineeti Chopra loves her Yoga mornings, says she is addicted to stretching

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The Girl On The Train star Parineeti Chopra is a fan of doing Yoga in the morning. The actor says that she is "addicted to stretching, breathing deeply and thinking happy thoughts."
READ FULL STORY
Close
New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis indicates that allergens in the environment often are to blame for episodes of acute itch in eczema patients.(Yahoo)
New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis indicates that allergens in the environment often are to blame for episodes of acute itch in eczema patients.(Yahoo)
health

Acute itching in eczema patients linked to environmental allergens

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:52 PM IST
New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis indicates that allergens in the environment often are to blame for episodes of acute itch in eczema patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Use of the diabetes drug metformin, before a diagnosis of Covid-19 is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a racially diverse study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.(Yahoo)
Use of the diabetes drug metformin, before a diagnosis of Covid-19 is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a racially diverse study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.(Yahoo)
health

Metformin use reduces risk of death for patients with Covid-19, diabetes

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Use of the diabetes drug metformin, before a diagnosis of Covid-19 is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a racially diverse study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study quantifies the disparate impacts of Covid-19 on life expectancy in the United States on the basis of racial and ethnic disparities.(Unsplash)
A study quantifies the disparate impacts of Covid-19 on life expectancy in the United States on the basis of racial and ethnic disparities.(Unsplash)
health

Racial, ethnic disparities in Covid-19 impact on life expectancy

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 PM IST
A study quantifies the disparate impacts of Covid-19 on life expectancy in the United States on the basis of racial and ethnic disparities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani's new exercise video will make you jaws hit the floor(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani's new exercise video will make you jaws hit the floor(Instagram/dishapatani)
health

Watch: Disha Patani's new exercise video will make your jaws hit the floor

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • Disha Patani recently shared a clip that shows the actor landing an impressive flying kick on a boxing bag. This is all the motivation that we will need to start our weekend on a fitter note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.(ANI)
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.(ANI)
health

Fast food restaurant proximity likely doesn't affect children's weight: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:48 PM IST
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As soon as bird flu cases were reported in the city, ducks at Sanjay Lake Park and other parks were inspected/culled by health workers. (Photo: ANI)
As soon as bird flu cases were reported in the city, ducks at Sanjay Lake Park and other parks were inspected/culled by health workers. (Photo: ANI)
health

Bird flu scare and non veg cravings? Wary Delhiites look for safe food options

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Amid Covid-19 and now Bird Flu scare, Delhiites are turning to vegetarian options to fulfil their protein requirements while ensuring they stay safe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta does extremely difficult asana with utmost ease(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta does extremely difficult asana with utmost ease(Instagram/egupta)
health

Esha Gupta does extremely difficult asana with utmost ease, we are speechless

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • In her latest fitness post, Esha Gupta can be seen doing an extremely tough variation of Baddha Konasana. The actor always manages to leave us speechless with her Yoga posts and this one is no different.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Decades of research show that depression, stress, loneliness, and poor health behaviors can weaken the body's immune system and lower the effectiveness of certain vaccines.(Unsplash)
Decades of research show that depression, stress, loneliness, and poor health behaviors can weaken the body's immune system and lower the effectiveness of certain vaccines.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Depression, stress could dampen efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Decades of research show that depression, stress, loneliness, and poor health behaviors can weaken the body's immune system and lower the effectiveness of certain vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or ingredient for other foods.(Unsplash)
Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or ingredient for other foods.(Unsplash)
health

Cafe, croissant, worms? EU agency says worms safe to eat

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The vaunted Mediterranean diet and French gastronomy are getting some competition: The European Union's food safety agency says worms are safe to eat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
REM sleep correlates when we dream. Our eyes move back and forth, but our bodies remain still. This near-paralysis of muscles while dreaming is called REM-atonia and is lacking in people with REM sleep behaviour disorder.(Unsplash)
REM sleep correlates when we dream. Our eyes move back and forth, but our bodies remain still. This near-paralysis of muscles while dreaming is called REM-atonia and is lacking in people with REM sleep behaviour disorder.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers find how the brain paralyses you while you sleep

ANI, Tsukuba [japan]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have found neurons in the brain that link, narcolepsy, cataplexy, and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behaviour disorder disorders and could provide a target for treatments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the pandemic’s descent, they have generally been viewed as among those at higher risk — older Americans, some of them medically vulnerable, figuring out how to navigate life in a Covid-saturated, increasingly isolated world.(Unsplash)
Since the pandemic’s descent, they have generally been viewed as among those at higher risk — older Americans, some of them medically vulnerable, figuring out how to navigate life in a Covid-saturated, increasingly isolated world.(Unsplash)
health

Study: In pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:22 PM IST
When it comes to mental and emotional health, older adults in the United States are showing resilience and persevering despite struggles with loneliness and isolation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nurses work with patients inside the Intensive Care Unit at St George's Hospital in London, (AP)
Nurses work with patients inside the Intensive Care Unit at St George's Hospital in London, (AP)
health

Coronavirus: Critical care staff suffer trauma, severe anxiety due to Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Nearly half of staff working in intensive care units (ICU) in England in the COVID-19 pandemic have severe anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, with some reporting feeling they'd be better off dead, according to a study published on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP