Pooja Batra celebrates International Yoga Day 2021 by doing tripod headstand

Pooja Batra celebrated International Yoga Day today (June 21) in the most perfect and tough way possible. The Bollywood actor and former Miss India swears by yoga and several other forms of exercise to calm her mind and body. She often shares pictures and videos of herself practising yoga asanas in the comfort of her home. And today, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, she did the same.

Taking to her social media page early in the morning, Pooja Batra shared a video of herself doing the Tripod Headstand or the Ardha Salamba Sirsasana while mixing it up a little bit. She shared her workout clip with a BKS Iyengar quote as the caption. “Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter the flame. ~ BKS Iyengar #happyinternationalyogaday #yogawithpoojabatra #tripodheadstand,” she wrote.

Pooja wore a racerback mint green sports bra with calf-length training tights of the same colour for the routine. She tied her tresses into a sleek bun to make the workout fuss-free.

Pooja started her routine by doing the Tripod Headstand for a few seconds. Then, she moved on to do a full-fledged headstand. After a few moments, she mixed it up by opening her legs wide in the air and then joining both feet in a namaste pose. She ended the yoga flow routine by doing the tripod headstand once more.

Benefits:

Tripod Headstand is great for blood flow as one is upside down while doing this asana. This pose enhances mental awareness and concentration. It helps in regulating the metabolism of our body. It also strengthens the core, lungs, abdominal muscle, arms and legs. It also improves the overall balance of the body and relieves headaches and sinuses.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015. During his 2014 address at the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi had suggested that a day celebrating and practising yoga must be globally recognised.

