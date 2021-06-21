Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Pooja Batra celebrates International Yoga Day 2021 by doing tripod headstand
health

Pooja Batra celebrates International Yoga Day 2021 by doing tripod headstand

International Day of Yoga 2021: Pooja Batra started her day on a healthy note by nailing Tripod Headstand. She shared the video of her yoga routine. Check it out here.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Pooja Batra celebrates International Yoga Day 2021 by doing tripod headstand(Instagram/@poojabatra)

Pooja Batra celebrated International Yoga Day today (June 21) in the most perfect and tough way possible. The Bollywood actor and former Miss India swears by yoga and several other forms of exercise to calm her mind and body. She often shares pictures and videos of herself practising yoga asanas in the comfort of her home. And today, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, she did the same.

Taking to her social media page early in the morning, Pooja Batra shared a video of herself doing the Tripod Headstand or the Ardha Salamba Sirsasana while mixing it up a little bit. She shared her workout clip with a BKS Iyengar quote as the caption. “Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter the flame. ~ BKS Iyengar #happyinternationalyogaday #yogawithpoojabatra #tripodheadstand,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Pooja Batra’s Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose of Yoga will make your jaws drop

Pooja wore a racerback mint green sports bra with calf-length training tights of the same colour for the routine. She tied her tresses into a sleek bun to make the workout fuss-free.

Pooja started her routine by doing the Tripod Headstand for a few seconds. Then, she moved on to do a full-fledged headstand. After a few moments, she mixed it up by opening her legs wide in the air and then joining both feet in a namaste pose. She ended the yoga flow routine by doing the tripod headstand once more.

Benefits:

Tripod Headstand is great for blood flow as one is upside down while doing this asana. This pose enhances mental awareness and concentration. It helps in regulating the metabolism of our body. It also strengthens the core, lungs, abdominal muscle, arms and legs. It also improves the overall balance of the body and relieves headaches and sinuses.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015. During his 2014 address at the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi had suggested that a day celebrating and practising yoga must be globally recognised.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pooja batra international day of yoga international yoga day yoga asana
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP