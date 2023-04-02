Being exhausted as a new mother is commonplace but postpartum fatigue is a serious form of weariness that's frequently accompanied by a lack of energy and difficulties concentrating. Postpartum weariness, which affects about 40% of new mothers in the first several days following birth, is also highly prevalent. Post pregnancy fatigue: Some lifestyle modifications a new mom should inculcate (Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash)

Though post-pregnancy fatigue is a common issue that new moms face and it can be challenging to cope with, making some lifestyle modifications can help new moms manage their fatigue and feel more energized. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atchara V, Founder of Bump2cradle and Child development Consultant suggested some lifestyle modifications a new mom should inculcate -

Tailor your goals: Energy conservation for yourself, your infant, and your other kids should be your top focus right now. That can entail lowering your standards for tasks like laundry and housework a little (or a lot). You're more likely to have it later if you conserve your energy today.

Energy conservation for yourself, your infant, and your other kids should be your top focus right now. That can entail lowering your standards for tasks like laundry and housework a little (or a lot). You're more likely to have it later if you conserve your energy today. Obtain as much rest as you can: Try to go to bed as soon as your child is settled at night. During the day, take naps when your child does.

Try to go to bed as soon as your child is settled at night. During the day, take naps when your child does. Healthy diet: Choose foods that will provide you long-lasting energy, such as those heavy in protein and complex carbs. Include foods that provide nultinutrients, vitamins and minerals. For a rapid boost, don't rely on caffeine and sugar as caffeine can increase the weariness more.

Choose foods that will provide you long-lasting energy, such as those heavy in protein and complex carbs. Include foods that provide nultinutrients, vitamins and minerals. For a rapid boost, don't rely on caffeine and sugar as caffeine can increase the weariness more. Have a hot shower: Warm water has the relaxing effect of releasing stiff muscles as you stand beneath it. Also, taking a shower offers you some time to yourself to think.

Warm water has the relaxing effect of releasing stiff muscles as you stand beneath it. Also, taking a shower offers you some time to yourself to think. Inhale some lavender: T his calming purple herb's aroma has been demonstrated to enhance fatigue and sleep quality. Additionally, according to research, it might promote mother-baby bonding.

his calming purple herb's aroma has been demonstrated to enhance fatigue and sleep quality. Additionally, according to research, it might promote mother-baby bonding. Drink a plenty of water: You get energy from staying hydrated, which also helps replace the fluids you lose through perspiration, urination, breathing, and nursing. Moms who are nursing require roughly 16 cups of liquids every day. The best supply is water, although other fluid-based foods like fruits and soup are also beneficial.

You get energy from staying hydrated, which also helps replace the fluids you lose through perspiration, urination, breathing, and nursing. Moms who are nursing require roughly 16 cups of liquids every day. The best supply is water, although other fluid-based foods like fruits and soup are also beneficial. Prenatal vitamins should be taken: Especially if you are breastfeeding, your body requires additional nourishment to heal from childbirth and feed your child. Postpartum nutrition is crucial now and is especially vital for having iron, vitamins B12 and D and iodine.

Especially if you are breastfeeding, your body requires additional nourishment to heal from childbirth and feed your child. Postpartum nutrition is crucial now and is especially vital for having iron, vitamins B12 and D and iodine. Workout: Walk with your infant outside. You both might get a better night's sleep thanks to the movement and fresh air. Start off gently and first travel only a small distance. You can gradually increase your pace and distance as you get stronger and try more postpartum workout.

Adding to the list of tips for new moms, Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS and Certified Nutritionist recommended -

· Rest and sleep: It's important to rest whenever you can and take naps when your baby is sleeping. If you have trouble sleeping at night, try to limit your daytime naps to 30 minutes or less.

· Eat a balanced diet: Eating a healthy diet can help boost your energy levels. Try to include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your meals.

· Stay hydrated: If you drink enough water, it will help you to stay energized the whole day. Eight glasses of water must be included religiously in your daily intake.

· Exercise: Regular exercise can help reduce fatigue and improve your overall energy levels. Start with gentle exercises like walking or yoga and gradually increase the intensity as you feel comfortable.

· Seek help: Don't be afraid to ask for help from friends, family, or a professional. Having a support system can make a big difference in managing post-pregnancy fatigue.

· Manage stress: Fatigue is caused by major stress. Find ways to manage stress, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or spending time in nature.

· Avoid overexertion: It's essential to listen to your body and avoid overexerting yourself. Take breaks when you need them, and don't try to do too much too soon.

By incorporating these lifestyle modifications into your daily routine, you can manage post-pregnancy fatigue and feel more energized as a new mom.