Power girl Ananya Panday is a champ at Chakrasana, these pics are proof
- Recently, images of Ananya Panday nailing various variations of the Chakrasana landed on the internet and left her fans speechless. Have you seen them yet?
Yoga is a great form of workout, it makes your body more flexible and improves body balance. Yoga doesn't just work on your physical fitness, it is great for mental health as well. A lot of celebrities swear by this form of exercise and often share snippets from their sessions in order to make fans follow their footsteps and try to exercise.
The celebrity whose recent Yoga posts have been making headlines is Ananya Panday. The images of the actor, while nailing an asana, often land on social media and leave her fans speechless. This time is no different. The pictures that we are talking about have the Khaali Peeli actor doing Chakrasana aka the wheel pose or back bending pose. During her session, Ananya did quite a few tough variations of the asana as well by incorporating some props.
For her class, Ananya opted to wear a co-ord set. She was seen in a plum and black colour halter neck sports bra which she teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants. To keep her hair off her face, the 22-year-old tied them in a top knot. Ananya's Yoga trainer Anshuka shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Back-bending her way into the day is our power-girl @ananyapanday, transitioning from assisted to complete backbends using different props, improving her spine flexibility and mobility through Chakrasana (sic)."
Let's talk a little about the benefits of doing the Chakrasana:
This asana improves spine flexibility and mobility while increasing its strength. It can also be helpful for people suffering from Asthma and other breathing issues as Chakrasana opens up the lungs and ensures the good functioning of respiratory organs among other benefits. It even increases the blood circulation in the body.
This made us want to exercise, what about you?
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power girl Ananya Panday is a champ at Chakrasana, these pics are proof
- Recently, images of Ananya Panday nailing various variations of the Chakrasana landed on the internet and left her fans speechless. Have you seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links poor quality carbohydrates rich diet to heart attacks, death risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plant-based diet lowers risk of sudden death in postmenopausal women: Research
- A new study has revealed that postmenopausal women who consume lots of plant-based protein are less likely to die suddenly or have cardiovascular infections and dementia-related demise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine reduces transmission after one dose: UK study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-monitoring using digital health tools linked to weight loss: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet's Yoga pawri is what we need this weekend, here are its benefits
- Rakul Preet recently climbed the 'pawri ho rai hai' bandwagon and gave it a healthy twist. The actor was seen doing Yoga on the famous track and we are impressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Movement for ataxia patients can be restored by brain stimulation and exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sofia Vergara is as stunning at 47 as in her 20s. Here's how she keeps in shape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Physical activity in youth with autism can be boosted by picture books
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study identifies genes that increase risk of obesity and protect against disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of German youth, experts reveal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Landscape connectivity used to control deadly mosquito-borne viruses: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trouble down there? Dr Cuterus has you covered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals not all 'good' cholesterol is healthy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 interactions with human cells
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox