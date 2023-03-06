(Power) Lift Karade

Gone are the days when powerlifting was considered a ‘man’s workout’. Despite more and more women taking it up over the last few years, myths associated with this form of exercise continue to persist.

Fitness influencer Amrapali Patil started lifting weights over eight years ago and hasn’t looked back ever since. A common question Patil is often asked as a woman is why she prefers powerlifting over cardio. And her answer is clear: “Lifting weights is a great way to burn fat while gaining muscle mass and toning up. This leads to improved metabolism and strength.”

For athlete and fitness influencer Ayesha Billimoria, pumping iron has been a game-changer. “Powerlifting can build great explosive strength and power in the arms and legs,” says Billimoria, adding that lifting weights can be a a great way for those looking to lose some kilos and build stamina.

Busting myths

It is commonly believed that lifters tend to get bulkier. While many may want that, it is not something that others — who wish to stay lean — need to worry about. “Whether or not you turn bulky depends entirely on your metabolism, training mechanism and diet,” says Patil.

Fitness coach Miten Kakaiya adds, “Only women who are on performance-enhancing substances put on an excess amount of muscle mass in a short period of time. They also need to consume higher amounts of calories in a day (4,000 calories or above).” The recommended daily intake for women is up to 2,000 calories.

Kakaiya further notes that the testosterone levels between men and women vary drastically. “Testosterone is an important hormone in muscle-building or bulking up. Given the lack of testosterone in women, it is practically impossible for them to look as bulky as men who powerlift,” Kakaiya explains.

Many also think that lifting weights could have an ill effect on women’s fertility. According to experts, however, being fit and of the right weight — both of which can be achieved through powerlifting — reduces the risk of infertility and improves chances of natural conception. Dr Aruna Kalra, gynaecologist, says, “Powerlifting keeps your BMI under control and this keeps ovarian health under check.”

Another common reason why women may be hesitant in taking up powerlifting is the fear of injury. But with the right training, this form of workout is safe and can also enhance bone health. Osteoporosis or weakening of bones, a common ailment among women that may develop with age, can be counteracted with weightlifting. “We need to move the joints and exercises regularly, and this not only involves normal walking, but also weight-training,” says Dr Debashish Chanda, orthopaedic surgeon. He recommends starting with minimum weights and progressing gradually as this can “prevent future fractures”.

Training right

“Do not be restricted to just your lower or upper body. Focus on various muscle sets,” says Kakaiya, who also recommends a macro and calorie-controlled diet along with adequate sleep.

Fitness and fashion influencer Kayaan Contractor, who has been lifting for more than a decade, suggests adding a new strength cycle to your routine every three months: “Go slow, but keep increasing the kilos you lift.”

Billimoria stresses on the importance of working with a coach. “It can be more harmful than beneficial to do it without the right training,” she cautions.

Lift away

Lifting weights helps you achieve a toned body, which means more muscle and less fat.

It helps get rid of fat from troubled areas such as belly, love handles, arms, thighs, etc.

Powerlifting improves strength and energy levels.

It also improves bone density and enhances immunity.

Strength training has been known to benefit one’s mental health.

Tips for beginners

Start with lesser kilos and increase the weights slowly.

Rest and recover. Do not overdo an exercise or you may injure yourself.

Work under the supervision of a trainer. Create a routine together and stick to it.

Maintain a calorie-deficit and eat well to meet your fitness goals. Have lean protein (fish, egg whites, Greek yogurt, chicken, lentils) complex carbs (whole grains, oat meal, cereals) and fibre-rich foods. (Inputs by nutritionist Tripti Tandon)