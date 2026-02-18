Psychiatrist shares breathing techniques for students to calm exam anxiety, reveals 4 symptoms to watch out for

Exam season has kicked off, and as students prepare to sit for their papers, the anticipation of how the exam might turn out can make even the most confident and well-prepared feel anxious. While a certain level of nervousness is natural, excessive anxiety before an exam can hinder performance in the exam hall, whether it shows up as blanking out, sweating or emotional meltdown right before leaving for the centre. Also read: Want to reduce anxiety this year? Psychologist shares 5 tips to regain control With the help of easy breathing techniques parents can help alleviate exam anxiety in students. (Picture credit: Freepik)

In such moments, regaining composure becomes crucial to ensure students can think clearly and perform to their potential. To understand how students can ground themselves during heightened anxiety, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Kurinji G R, consultant – psychiatry at Kauvery Hospital, who shared effective breathing techniques to calm the mind and body during agitated moments. He noted, “Physical and mental reactions need to be controlled as they can affect the ability of the student to concentrate and perform.”Parents need to take due note and actively help children to get over the nervousness so that they can do well.

Parents also should not dismiss the nervousness in children because it can manifest into physical symptoms and soon turn into a real health issue. “Anxiety can lead to multiple physical symptoms, which include a racing heart, shallow breathing, tense muscles and trouble concentrating,” the psychiatrist noted.