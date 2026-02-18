Psychiatrist shares breathing techniques for students to calm exam anxiety, reveals 4 symptoms to watch out for
Anxiety may impede performance; addressing it enables better mood regulation. Parents need to identify symptoms of anxiety so that they can support children.
Exam season has kicked off, and as students prepare to sit for their papers, the anticipation of how the exam might turn out can make even the most confident and well-prepared feel anxious. While a certain level of nervousness is natural, excessive anxiety before an exam can hinder performance in the exam hall, whether it shows up as blanking out, sweating or emotional meltdown right before leaving for the centre. Also read: Want to reduce anxiety this year? Psychologist shares 5 tips to regain control
In such moments, regaining composure becomes crucial to ensure students can think clearly and perform to their potential. To understand how students can ground themselves during heightened anxiety, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Kurinji G R, consultant – psychiatry at Kauvery Hospital, who shared effective breathing techniques to calm the mind and body during agitated moments. He noted, “Physical and mental reactions need to be controlled as they can affect the ability of the student to concentrate and perform.”Parents need to take due note and actively help children to get over the nervousness so that they can do well.
Parents also should not dismiss the nervousness in children because it can manifest into physical symptoms and soon turn into a real health issue. “Anxiety can lead to multiple physical symptoms, which include a racing heart, shallow breathing, tense muscles and trouble concentrating,” the psychiatrist noted.
Symptoms of exam anxiety
The psychiatrist described these symptoms, encompassing all aspects, physical, emotional, behavioural, and cognitive:
- Physical: Headache, nausea, diarrhoea, sweating, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, dizziness, dry mouth, feeling faint.
- Emotional: Fear, anger, disappointment, low self-esteem, sadness, helplessness, crying or laughing uncontrollably.
- Behavioural: Fidgeting, pacing, avoidance (skipping classes or exams), substance use.
- Cognitive: Racing thoughts, ‘mind going blank’, poor concentration, negative self-talk, comparing with others, difficulty organising thoughts.
Breathing techniques
Dr Kurinji G R shared a quick and effective way to calm the body. It is called the controlled breathing. Here are some of the breathing procedures that bring about mindfulness.
- Techniques such as the 4 seconds inhale, 2 seconds hold, and 6 seconds exhale will help activate the body’s relaxation purpose.
- Methods such as box breathing, inhaling, and exhaling can help stop the cycle of panic and restore composure.
- Breathing through the belly, where the abdomen rises and falls with each breath, helps to increase the oxygen intake and reduce tension.
Dr Kurinji G R also recommended curbing caffeine consymption which worsens anxiety. Walkimg, stretcing and light exercise aid in mood regulation. Sleep is essential to avoid burnout and improve brain performance.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
