New mom Radhika Apte shares how she managed to breast pump for her baby during BAFTAs: See her candid post

The British Academy Film Awards 2025 — or BAFTA Awards, as they’re known — were graced by actor Radhika Apte, whose film Sister Midnight was one of the nominees in the Outstanding Debut by British Writer, Director or Producer category. On Tuesday, new mom Radhika Apte shared a behind-the-scenes picture giving a glimpse at her red carpet appearance. She wrote “And now my BAFTAs reality...” Also read | Radhika Apte bared baby bump for photoshoot a week before delivery, admits struggling with weight gain Radhika Apte has been open about breastfeeding and pumping. She has now shared a new photo of herself pumping milk while attending the BAFTAs. (Instagram/ Radhika Apte)

'Scheduled itinerary around my breast-pumping timings'

In the picture she posted on Instagram, the actor pumped breast milk in between attending the BAFTAs in London. Alongside the hashtags 'breastfeeding', 'postpartum' and 'breast pump', she wrote in her caption, “I have to thank Natasha for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast-pumping timings.”

Take a look at her candid post:

‘Hard to be a new mum and work’

Radhika further wrote, “She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but, more importantly, brought me champagne in the loo. It’s hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated.”

'First big outing after birth'

In an earlier post about the recent awards night, Radhika had shared a bunch of red carpet photos of her look. She wore a kaftan in lilac silk chiffon with matching bottom by the brand WORME.

In her caption, the new mom wrote, “Sister Midnight at the BAFTAs. Big congratulations to @deathpunkbaby for the nomination... first big outing after birth... 2 months postpartum.. 2 hours of sleep.. I couldn’t have done it without the fabulous people in the team. THANK YOU.”

Radhika's baby announcement

Radhika Apte and her husband, Benedict Taylor, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in late 2024. In December 2024, the actor announced the birth on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself with the baby. She wrote in her caption, “First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast...”

Celeb who have spoken about breastfeeding and pumping

1. Chrissy Teigen: Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has been open about her struggles with breastfeeding and pumping. She has shared photos of herself pumping milk on social media.

2. Jessica Alba: Actor Jessica Alba has talked about pumping milk for her daughters while working on film sets and the importance of supporting breastfeeding mothers.

3. Natalie Portman: Actor Natalie Portman has been a vocal advocate for breastfeeding rights. She has spoken about pumping milk for her son while working on film sets.

4. Mila Kunis: Actor Mila Kunis has talked about how she pumped milk for her daughter while working on the movie Bad Moms.

5. Pink: Singer Pink has also been open about her struggles with breastfeeding and pumping and posted photos of herself pumping milk to address the stigma around it.