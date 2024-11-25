Radhika Madan starts her day with ‘bulletproof coffee’. Is it healthy? Dietician answers

Radhika Madan, in a recent video with Curly Tales, shared how she likes to start her day – with a cup of bulletproof coffee. When asked what she adds to her coffee, she answered, “Ghee.” Bulletproof coffee, also known as bullet coffee, is a cup of strong coffee prepared with coffee beans and a generous dollop of ghee or butter. But is it healthy? Also read | Bulletproof coffee pros and cons: Can coffee with butter help you lose weight? What experts say Radhika Madan shared how she likes to start her day – with her bulletproof coffee.(Instagram/@radhikkamadan, Unsplash)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Pratyaksh Bhardwaj, Dietician and weight management expert, said, “Bulletproof coffee with ghee is becoming increasingly popular, especially among people looking to maintain their weight over the long term and have more energy and cognitive function. The use of ghee in coffee has deeper roots in ancient nutritional research, especially Ayurvedic traditions, which highlight the amazing health advantages of clarified butter. It is not just a fad.” Also read | Bullet coffee: A shot of health or another fad?

The Dietician further mentioned the amazing benefits of starting your day with a cup of bulletproof coffee:

Increased vitality and mental acuity:

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), a type of healthful fat, are abundant in ghee. When used with coffee, it avoids the usual caffeine crash and offers a gradual release of energy. Ghee's healthful fats serve as brain fuel, improving mental performance, memory, and focus.

Aids in weight loss:

By encouraging fullness and discouraging unhealthy snacking, bulletproof coffee with ghee can aid in weight management. Particularly for people on low-carb or ketogenic diets, ghee promotes the synthesis of ketones, an alternate energy source during fat metabolism that helps with weight loss.

Enhances gut health:

Butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid found in ghee, aids digestion, lowers inflammation, and nourishes the gut lining. Because of this, it's a healthier choice than processed sweeteners or creamers. Also read | Is coffee the new superfood? 6 health benefits you didn’t know about

Enhances immunity and general well-being:

Packed with fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, ghee promotes healthy skin, hair, and bones while boosting immunity. When these nutrients are combined with coffee, the result is a morning ritual that feeds and energises the body.

Hormone balance:

The synthesis of hormones depends on healthy fats like those in ghee. Frequent use can support general wellbeing by preserving hormonal balance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.