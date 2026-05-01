Ram Charan trained like a ‘desi pehalwan’, not a ‘Greek god’ for Peddi; trainer shares his akhada-style fitness routine

Ram Charan is gearing up for one of his most physically demanding roles yet in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The upcoming film, slated for a June release, will reportedly showcase the actor in three distinct looks, each reflecting different phases of his character’s journey.

Celebrity trainer reveals Ram Charan's grueling preparation for his role in Peddi. (Instagram)

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Celebrity fitness trainer Rakkesh R. Uddiyar, who has been training the actor for over 16 months, shared with The Indian Express that the makers wanted Ram Charan to embody the raw energy of a traditional wrestler rather than a polished action hero. (Also read: Reddit calls Riteish Deshmukh ‘misfit’ for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji: ‘Ram Charan would look better’ )

Ram Charan's rigorous training and diet

Speaking about the vision for the character, he said, “Buchi Babu and Charan were very clear to me about the lead character in Peddi. He should look like a desi pehalwan. He should not look like a Greek god.

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{{^usCountry}} To achieve the transformation, the actor followed a disciplined workout regimen split across the week. The trainer explained that weight training and fasting cardio sessions were scheduled on some days, while the remaining days focused on functional movement, kushti drills and mobility exercises inspired by traditional akhada training methods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To achieve the transformation, the actor followed a disciplined workout regimen split across the week. The trainer explained that weight training and fasting cardio sessions were scheduled on some days, while the remaining days focused on functional movement, kushti drills and mobility exercises inspired by traditional akhada training methods. {{/usCountry}}

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The programme also incorporated indigenous fitness techniques such as gada training, Surya Namaskar, rope-pulling exercises and pehalwan-style drills to give the actor an authentic physicality suited to the role.

Ram Charan's strict vegetarian diet and carb cycling

Rakkesh also opened up about the challenges of designing the actor’s diet during the transformation process. “That time was very difficult for us. He was already following a 50 to 60 percent vegetarian diet. But putting him on a full vegetarian diet during training was difficult. We followed a structured 1,800-2,500 calorie plan, known as carb cycling. Some days low, some days high,” he shared.

According to the trainer, the carefully monitored diet helped Ram Charan maintain energy levels while adapting to the different physical phases required for the film. For the opening portions of the movie, where the actor plays a village boy, he was reportedly kept on a calorie-deficit diet for several months to achieve a lean and grounded appearance instead of a bulky physique.

‘It’s not a one-day programme’

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The trainer further revealed that the preparation demanded strict discipline and minute-by-minute planning. Workouts would often begin before sunrise and were completed before the actor headed to shoot. Meals, recovery and even on-set routines were coordinated through a dedicated WhatsApp group involving doctors, dieticians, chefs and personal staff to ensure consistency throughout the process.

Reflecting on the demanding transformation journey, Rakkesh said, “It’s not a one-day programme. I have almost given one year and four months for his body.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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