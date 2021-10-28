Rannvijay Singha loves skipping – Here’s proof

Rannvijay Singha is a fitness enthusiast – his Instagram profile stands witness to that. The actor, who wears multiple hats of being a TV personality and a VJ, is often seen engrossed in his fitness routine. The actor works really hard to stay in shape and the plethora of pictures and videos of himself from his gym diaries are proof of the same.

Rannvijay swears by high intensity workouts. Rannvijay’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of the same. And otherwise, they are a collection of pictures featuring himself with his family and from the TV shows that he appears on.

On Wednesday, Rannvijay made our midweek blues go far away with an intense video of himself working out in an outdoor setup. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a black pair of shorts, Rannvijay accessorised his look with red shoes and got into his beast mode to perform his fitness routine.

The actor claims to love skipping and he did exactly that to keep his body in shape. In the video, the actor can be seen doing multiple variations of skipping with a skipping rope. From normal skipping to doing criss cross variations to work his thigh and leg muscles, Rannvijay did it all. “Love skipping,” he accompanied his video with these words, expressing his admiration for this particular fitness routine. Take a look at his video here:

The video, in no minutes, garnered a lot of likes and comments from his Instagram family who could not stop gushing at his dedication towards fitness. Rannvijay also added the hashtag #burn to his post.

The fitness routine, as performed by Rannvijay in the Instagram reel, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the heart health and enhances the overall stamina of the body. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, skipping also helps in strengthening the bones and improving balance.

