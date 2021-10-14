Rashmi Rocket star Taapsee Pannu makes us add running to our fitness routine

Gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports film, Rashmi Rocket, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has undoubtedly inspired fans and fitness enthusiasts to add daily sprint to their fitness routine and her regular exercise updates from the sets or the gym have kept us sailing towards a healthier lifestyle. Want to burn between 200-500 calories easily? Take exercise tips from Taapsee who has lately been encouraging fitness enthusiasts to take a fantastic step forwards to weight loss goal by adding 30 minutes of running to their workout routine and her latest picture is enough to inspire health freaks.

Taking to her social media handle, Taapsee dropped a still from Rashmi Rocket where she is seen essaying the role of an athlete and hitting the tracks with determination. Eyes focused on the finishing line, Taapsee was seen donning Indian jersey for Asia Games, true to her character and sweating it out for the role.

She shared in the caption, “Racing towards the finish line! Just 1 more day to go ! See u on YOUR screens this time #RashmiRocket streaming on @zee5 from tomorrow !!!!! (sic).”

Benefits:

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilo joules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longevity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Also, contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

