IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Relation between late-childhood obesity and low-quality pregnancy diet: Study
Late-childhood obesity associated with low-quality maternal diet during pregnancy(Unsplash)
Late-childhood obesity associated with low-quality maternal diet during pregnancy(Unsplash)
health

Relation between late-childhood obesity and low-quality pregnancy diet: Study

  • A new study published in the BMC Medicine journal has found one of the reasons of late-childhood obesity can be the low-quality diets that the mother ate during pregnancy.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:00 AM IST

The findings of a recent study suggest that an increased risk of obesity and excess body fat in children, especially during late-childhood can be associated with a low-quality diet during their mother's pregnancy, which is high in foods and food components associated with chronic inflammation, during pregnancy.

The findings were published in the open-access journal BMC Medicine. Researchers from University College Dublin, Ireland found that children of mothers who ate a higher quality diet, low in inflammation-associated foods, during pregnancy had a lower risk of obesity and lower body fat levels in late-childhood than children whose mothers ate a lower quality diet, high in inflammation-associated foods, while pregnant. This association was not observed in early or mid-childhood.

Ling-Wei Chen, the corresponding author said: "Obesity in childhood often carries on into adulthood and is associated with a higher risk of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. Mounting evidence suggests that maternal diet influences pregnancy and birth outcomes and points to the first one thousand days of a child's life, from conception to two years old, as a critical period for preventing childhood obesity. Our research indicates that children born to mothers who eat a low-quality diet, high in inflammation-associated foods, during pregnancy may be more likely to have obesity or excess body fat in late childhood than those born to mothers who eat a high-quality diet low in inflammation-associated foods."

To examine the effects of maternal diet on the likelihood of childhood obesity and excess body fat, the authors analysed data collected from 16,295 mother-child pairs in seven European birth cohort studies, from Ireland, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Poland, which are involved in the ALPHABET consortium. On average, mothers were 30 years old and had a healthy BMI. Mothers reported the food they ate before and during pregnancy.

The researchers assessed dietary quality and whether diets were high in foods and food components associated with chronic inflammation, such as saturated fat, refined carbohydrates and red and processed meat. Children's BMI was calculated in early, mid and late childhood. Additional data on children's body composition during mid or late childhood was collected in five of the cohorts included in the study.

The researchers found that children born to mothers who ate diets high in foods associated with inflammation throughout pregnancy tended to have lower levels of fat-free body mass, indicating lower levels of muscle mass, in late-childhood than those whose mothers ate diets low in inflammation-associated foods. Previous research has found that low levels of muscle mass may be associated with a higher risk of combined diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity

An association between a lower quality maternal diet, high in inflammation-associated foods, and lower levels of fat-free body mass in late-childhood was found to be stronger in boys than in girls. An association between lower quality maternal diet, high in inflammation-associated foods, and higher body fat levels in mid-childhood was stronger in girls than in boys.

Catherine Phillips, the principal investigator and coordinator of the ALPHABET project said: "Previous research has suggested that lower maternal carbohydrate intake in early pregnancy can induce epigenetic changes - that is changes which alter gene expression - in children that may be associated with an increased risk of obesity. We propose that a lower quality maternal diet, high in inflammation-associated foods, may similarly induce epigenetic changes and that this may increase the risk of children having obesity or excess body fat in later childhood. Our findings suggest that promoting an overall healthy diet, high in fruit and vegetables and low in refined carbohydrates and red and processed meats, throughout pregnancy may help prevent childhood obesity."

The authors caution that the observational nature of the study does not allow for conclusions about a causal relationship between maternal diet and childhood obesity and excess body fat. Future research should account in more detail for other factors that could influence the risk of obesity in childhood, such as childhood physical activity and diet, according to the authors.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
obesity diet for pregnancy pregnancy obesity in child
Close
Late-childhood obesity associated with low-quality maternal diet during pregnancy(Unsplash)
Late-childhood obesity associated with low-quality maternal diet during pregnancy(Unsplash)
health

Relation between late-childhood obesity and low-quality pregnancy diet: Study

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:00 AM IST
  • A new study published in the BMC Medicine journal has found one of the reasons of late-childhood obesity can be the low-quality diets that the mother ate during pregnancy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts answer masks, social distancing queries after Covid-19 vaccination(Photo by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash)
Experts answer masks, social distancing queries after Covid-19 vaccination(Photo by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash)
health

Experts answer masks, social distancing queries after Covid-19 vaccination

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • After nearly a year of being extremely cautious amid Covid-19 pandemic, is it safe to roam around without wearing a mask and forget social distancing when resuming fitness classes, running errands or going grocery shopping after receiving coronavirus vaccine? Here's what the experts have to say
READ FULL STORY
Close
The injury was detected by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans at least a month after discharge, according to new findings published Thursday in the European Heart Journal.(Unsplash)
The injury was detected by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans at least a month after discharge, according to new findings published Thursday in the European Heart Journal.(Unsplash)
health

Study found heart damage in Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Through a clinical study published in the European Heart Journal, scientists claim that around half of the patients studied have had their heart damaged subsequent to being hospitalised with severe Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisa Haydon shares new fitness video(Instagram/lisahaydon)
Lisa Haydon shares new fitness video(Instagram/lisahaydon)
health

Pregnant Lisa Haydon works out on new cardio machine: Thanks hubby for best gift

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Lisa Haydon recently shared videos of herself working out on her new cardio machine. If you look carefully, you will see that the actor has placed it in her bathroom. The mother-of-two says, "It's the spot least disruptive to the house."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food allergy is the commonest cause of potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis.(Unsplash)
Food allergy is the commonest cause of potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis.(Unsplash)
health

Deaths due to anaphylaxis halved despite increase in hospital admissions: Study

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:55 AM IST
A research published in the BMJ journal shed light on the death rate from food-induced anaphylaxis that has halved despite a highly increased rate of hospital admissions in the UK due to this life-threatening allergic reaction disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Observing that nature has been kind to India in the form of abundant sunlight and air, he regretted that they are not being taken advantage of, leading to the occurrence of various diseases.(WIkimedia Commons )
Observing that nature has been kind to India in the form of abundant sunlight and air, he regretted that they are not being taken advantage of, leading to the occurrence of various diseases.(WIkimedia Commons )
health

Vice President calls for national campaign to promote healthy lifestyle

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for a national campaign for motivating people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, avoid sedentary living and junk food, in view of growing incidences of non-communicable diseases in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian (Instagram)
Kim Kardashian (Instagram)
health

Vegan does body good: Kim Kardashian hails veganism amid divorce with Kanye West

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Advising fans that plant-based products 'does good to a body', American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Friday shared pictures showcasing her toned figure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New coronavirus infections across UK falling: Survey

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey that rates of transmission have fallen across all four UK nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how you can make swimming pools safer

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
The study found that using complementary forms of disinfection, like copper-silver ionization (CSI) can help the by effects of swimming pool infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how too much of coffee can take a toll on your heart health

ANI, Adelaide, Australia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST
This correlation is both positive and dose-dependent, meaning that the more coffee you drink, the greater the risk of CVD.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Aspirin more preferable to prevent blood clots in kids post-surgery

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Research has found that in order to prevent blood clotting in children who undergo surgery that replumbs their hearts, aspirin should be favoured over warfarin in them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet shares new fitness post(Instagram/rakulpreet )
Rakul Preet shares new fitness post(Instagram/rakulpreet )
health

Rakul Preet's Yoga post will leave you speechless, here are the asana's benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • Rakul Preet recently shared a new fitness post in which the actor can be seen doing a complex asana with ease. We are inspired to exercise this weekend, are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita, Milind and Usha Soman(Instagram/milindrunning)
Ankita, Milind and Usha Soman(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother is oldest woman to complete Sandakphu trek

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:01 AM IST
  • Milind Soman recently shared throwback images and videos from December 2020 when his entire family went for a trek. The fitness enthusiast called it the best kind of social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, cycling look in black sports bra and tights(Instagram/lisahaydon)
Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, cycling look in black sports bra and tights(Instagram/lisahaydon)
health

Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, cycling look in black sports bra and tights

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon drops mirror selfie, bares baby bump in a black sports bralette and leopard print tights as she gets ready for her indoor cycling workout on the recently received gym equipment
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings are published in 'The American Journal of the Medical Sciences'.(Unsplash)
The findings are published in 'The American Journal of the Medical Sciences'.(Unsplash)
health

Study reveals psychosocial factors may drive peritoneal dialysis patient dropout

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:38 AM IST
A retrospective study conducted by Louisiana State University Health New Orleans reported that contrary to previous research, most patients who drop out of peritoneal dialysis may do so for psychosocial reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP