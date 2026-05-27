Reverse insulin resistance in 90 days: Dietician shares diet and exercise plan to reset your metabolism in 3 phases

Insulin resistance often develops quietly, but over time it can disrupt the body’s metabolism and increase the risk of conditions such as PMOS, weight gain, and type 2 diabetes. The good news is that it can often be improved with simple, sustainable lifestyle changes. Everyday habits like eating balanced meals on time, moving your body regularly, and getting enough sleep can help your body respond better to insulin and gradually restore metabolic health.

Poor sleep can lead to insulin resistance.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | US physician shares 5 early signs of insulin resistance that show up long before lab results turn abnormal

Aamina Tariq, a nutritionist and dietician specialising in PMOS, diabetes, and weight management, is breaking down the fundamentals of reversing insulin resistance. In an Instagram video shared on March 5, she outlines a structured 90-day diet and exercise plan designed to improve insulin sensitivity in three progressive phases, which emphasises how consistent lifestyle changes can help gradually reverse insulin resistance over time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the three steps she shares below! Phase 1 (day one to day 30): Reset blood sugar Remove sugar, juices, bakery items, white bread and naan, fried snacks.

Follow the protein-first rule (eggs, chicken, fish, Greek yogurt, daal, paneer, tofu).

protein-first rule (eggs, chicken, fish, Greek yogurt, daal, paneer, tofu). Plate formula: ½ veggies + ¼ protein + ¼ complex carbs. For example: Brown rice + chicken + salad; Roti + daal + sabzi; Oats + nuts.

Walk for 10 to 15 minutes after meals.

Sleep seven to eight hours (poor sleep leads to higher insulin resistance). Phase 2 (day 31 to 60): Burn fat and build muscle Strength training three to four times a week (squats, lunges, pushups, resistance bands).

Keep carbs at 30 to 40 percent (millets, brown rice, quinoa, beans, but avoid refined flour).

12 to 14 hours of overnight fasting (dinner at 8 pm followed by breakfast at 10 am).

Add daily: cinnamon, one tablespoon of diluted apple cider vinegar, chia or flax seeds, green tea, methi seeds. Phase 3 (day 61 to 90): Optimise metabolism Eat 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilo of body weight

One to two HIIT sessions per week (30 seconds fast, one minute slow)

Reduce stress (deep breathing, sunlight, journaling, meditation)

Track fasting sugar, HbA1c, waist size, cravings Golden rules Protein in every meal.

Don’t drink calories.

Walk after meals.

Lift weights.

Sleep deeply.

Stay consistent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the three steps she shares below! Phase 1 (day one to day 30): Reset blood sugar Remove sugar, juices, bakery items, white bread and naan, fried snacks.

Follow the protein-first rule (eggs, chicken, fish, Greek yogurt, daal, paneer, tofu).

protein-first rule (eggs, chicken, fish, Greek yogurt, daal, paneer, tofu). Plate formula: ½ veggies + ¼ protein + ¼ complex carbs. For example: Brown rice + chicken + salad; Roti + daal + sabzi; Oats + nuts.

Walk for 10 to 15 minutes after meals.

Sleep seven to eight hours (poor sleep leads to higher insulin resistance). Phase 2 (day 31 to 60): Burn fat and build muscle Strength training three to four times a week (squats, lunges, pushups, resistance bands).

Keep carbs at 30 to 40 percent (millets, brown rice, quinoa, beans, but avoid refined flour).

12 to 14 hours of overnight fasting (dinner at 8 pm followed by breakfast at 10 am).

Add daily: cinnamon, one tablespoon of diluted apple cider vinegar, chia or flax seeds, green tea, methi seeds. Phase 3 (day 61 to 90): Optimise metabolism Eat 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilo of body weight

One to two HIIT sessions per week (30 seconds fast, one minute slow)

Reduce stress (deep breathing, sunlight, journaling, meditation)

Track fasting sugar, HbA1c, waist size, cravings Golden rules Protein in every meal.

Don’t drink calories.

Walk after meals.

Lift weights.

Sleep deeply.

Stay consistent. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON