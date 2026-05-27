Reverse insulin resistance in 90 days: Dietician shares diet and exercise plan to reset your metabolism in 3 phases
Insulin resistance is often the beginning of several metabolic issues, but the good news is that simple and consistent lifestyle changes can help reverse it!
Insulin resistance often develops quietly, but over time it can disrupt the body’s metabolism and increase the risk of conditions such as PMOS, weight gain, and type 2 diabetes. The good news is that it can often be improved with simple, sustainable lifestyle changes. Everyday habits like eating balanced meals on time, moving your body regularly, and getting enough sleep can help your body respond better to insulin and gradually restore metabolic health.
Also Read | US physician shares 5 early signs of insulin resistance that show up long before lab results turn abnormal
Aamina Tariq, a nutritionist and dietician specialising in PMOS, diabetes, and weight management, is breaking down the fundamentals of reversing insulin resistance. In an Instagram video shared on March 5, she outlines a structured 90-day diet and exercise plan designed to improve insulin sensitivity in three progressive phases, which emphasises how consistent lifestyle changes can help gradually reverse insulin resistance over time.
Check out the three steps she shares below!
Phase 1 (day one to day 30): Reset blood sugar
- Remove sugar, juices, bakery items, white bread and naan, fried snacks.
- Follow the protein-first rule (eggs, chicken, fish, Greek yogurt, daal, paneer, tofu).
- Plate formula: ½ veggies + ¼ protein + ¼ complex carbs. For example: Brown rice + chicken + salad; Roti + daal + sabzi; Oats + nuts.
- Walk for 10 to 15 minutes after meals.
- Sleep seven to eight hours (poor sleep leads to higher insulin resistance).
Phase 2 (day 31 to 60): Burn fat and build muscle
- Strength training three to four times a week (squats, lunges, pushups, resistance bands).
- Keep carbs at 30 to 40 percent (millets, brown rice, quinoa, beans, but avoid refined flour).
- 12 to 14 hours of overnight fasting (dinner at 8 pm followed by breakfast at 10 am).
- Add daily: cinnamon, one tablespoon of diluted apple cider vinegar, chia or flax seeds, green tea, methi seeds.
Phase 3 (day 61 to 90): Optimise metabolism
- Eat 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilo of body weight
- One to two HIIT sessions per week (30 seconds fast, one minute slow)
- Reduce stress (deep breathing, sunlight, journaling, meditation)
- Track fasting sugar, HbA1c, waist size, cravings
Golden rules
- Protein in every meal.
- Don’t drink calories.
- Walk after meals.
- Lift weights.
- Sleep deeply.
- Stay consistent.
Check out the three steps she shares below!
Phase 1 (day one to day 30): Reset blood sugar
- Remove sugar, juices, bakery items, white bread and naan, fried snacks.
- Follow the protein-first rule (eggs, chicken, fish, Greek yogurt, daal, paneer, tofu).
- Plate formula: ½ veggies + ¼ protein + ¼ complex carbs. For example: Brown rice + chicken + salad; Roti + daal + sabzi; Oats + nuts.
- Walk for 10 to 15 minutes after meals.
- Sleep seven to eight hours (poor sleep leads to higher insulin resistance).
Phase 2 (day 31 to 60): Burn fat and build muscle
- Strength training three to four times a week (squats, lunges, pushups, resistance bands).
- Keep carbs at 30 to 40 percent (millets, brown rice, quinoa, beans, but avoid refined flour).
- 12 to 14 hours of overnight fasting (dinner at 8 pm followed by breakfast at 10 am).
- Add daily: cinnamon, one tablespoon of diluted apple cider vinegar, chia or flax seeds, green tea, methi seeds.
Phase 3 (day 61 to 90): Optimise metabolism
- Eat 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilo of body weight
- One to two HIIT sessions per week (30 seconds fast, one minute slow)
- Reduce stress (deep breathing, sunlight, journaling, meditation)
- Track fasting sugar, HbA1c, waist size, cravings
Golden rules
- Protein in every meal.
- Don’t drink calories.
- Walk after meals.
- Lift weights.
- Sleep deeply.
- Stay consistent.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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