Rising lung cancer cases in 40s: Oncologist decodes a disturbing trend, shares early warning signs

Lung cancer was once considered a disease that affects older people. But there has been a disturbing trend of lung cancer being detected in adults around the age of 40. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, director of surgical oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “This shift has become a serious concern, as younger populations are unexpectedly falling prey to the condition.” There has been a disturbing trend of lung cancer being detected in adults around the age of 40. (Shutterstock)

Why are younger people at risk?

"The growing burden of environmental pollution, including air, water, and soil contamination, has emerged as a major contributor to lung cancer. Prolonged exposure to toxic pollutants significantly increases the risk of respiratory illnesses and malignancies. Alongside this, substance abuse is a leading factor. Traditional smoking remains the primary culprit, but newer habits such as vaping, hookah, and marijuana use, combined with alcohol consumption, are worsening the problem. Importantly, once someone quits smoking, even occasional indulgence can undo months of recovery efforts, underscoring the need for complete abstinence," said the oncologist.

Know the early signs of lung cancer.(Freepik)

Early warning symptoms to know:

“The most common symptom of lung cancer is a persistent cough that does not improve with standard treatments such as antibiotics for bronchitis or inhalers for asthma. This stubborn cough should always raise suspicion, especially in individuals with high exposure to pollution or a history of smoking,” said Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra. Other warning signs may include:

Coughing up blood (hemoptysis)

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Fatigue and unexplained weight loss

Hoarseness or changes in voice (in advanced cases)

What is the way forward:

"With lung cancer emerging in younger age groups, awareness and early detection are vital. Persistent, unexplained cough should never be ignored, and individuals must seek timely medical evaluation. On a broader level, tackling pollution control and promoting strict avoidance of tobacco and substance abuse are key steps to reducing the rising incidence," the doctor added.

