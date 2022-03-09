Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates yoga asanas to help you sleep better

Sleep is an integral part of our lives. A good sleep helps the body and mind to recover from the stress of the day and gives us new energy to take on the new day. It also allows the body to heal and the muscles to recover. However, not getting enough sleep or proper sleep can make us be more stressed, and hence, ruin the energy of the next day as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the covid pandemic, the situation of stress is everywhere. People stuck in their homes and with their own problems to deal with, they are not getting enough sleep, or having a proper deep sleep. This leads to further stress and causes other illnesses. Rujuta Diwekar, a day back, addressed the issue of sleeplessness and demonstrated four yoga asanas that can help in falling asleep faster and better.

ALSO READ: What is a healthy post-workout meal? Rujuta Diwekar explains

In the video, Rujuta started with Vajrasana where she can be seen bending her knees and sitting on it and keeping the body straight. She also mentioned that a support can be used in performing this yoga asana. Then she moved on to Adhomukhoveerasana where she can be seen sitting on her heels and slowly stretching her upper body to her front and then bending it to touch the hands to the floor. Rujuta, in the later part of the video, can be seen performing Janu shirsasana where she can be seen touching her one foot to the insides of her thigh and then using a chair as a support to bend her back. For the last yoga asana, Rujuta performed Suptabadhakonasana for her fans. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sleep is an integral part of our lives. A good sleep helps the body and mind to recover from the stress of the day and gives us new energy to take on the new day. It also allows the body to heal and the muscles to recover. However, not getting enough sleep or proper sleep can make us be more stressed, and hence, ruin the energy of the next day as well.

With the covid pandemic, the situation of stress is everywhere. People stuck in their homes and with their own problems to deal with, they are not getting enough sleep, or having a proper deep sleep. This leads to further stress and causes other illnesses. Rujuta Diwekar, a day back, addressed the issue of sleeplessness and demonstrated four yoga asanas that can help in falling asleep faster and better.

In the video, Rujuta started with Vajrasana where she can be seen bending her knees and sitting on it and keeping the body straight. She also mentioned that a support can be used in performing this yoga asana. Then she moved on to Adhomukhoveerasana where she can be seen sitting on her heels and slowly stretching her upper body to her front and then bending it to touch the hands to the floor. Rujuta, in the later part of the video, can be seen performing Janu shirsasana where she can be seen touching her one foot to the insides of her thigh and then using a chair as a support to bend her back. For the last yoga asana, Rujuta performed Suptabadhakonasana for her fans. Take a look:|#+|

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rujuta further added that these yoga asanas are to be performed before going to bed. She also recommended that they should be performed either on the bed or on a mat of sorts and should not be performed for more than two to three minutes each. These asanas induce sleep and help in de-stressing the body.