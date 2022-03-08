What is a healthy post-workout meal? Rujuta Diwekar explains

Rujuta Diwekar has started the 12-week long fitness programme on her Instagram profile where she addresses several body issues for each week and demonstrates the exercise routines that are to be followed to have a better and healthier lifestyle. Rujuta Diwekar keeps reinstating on the fact that it is extremely important to keep using our body and move it, or we will end up losing our bodies.

With the covid pandemic making its way into our lives in 2020, the work culture changed rapidly. The work from home culture became the new normal and hence it followed hours of sitting at home on a chair, in front of a laptop and working without moving a limb. The routine that we followed in commuting from home to office and then having a different workspace other than home, changed and so did our way of taking care of our bodies.,

Rujuta Diwekar's Instagram profile is dedicated to fitness and diet information where she keeps sharing snippets from her own fitness routine. From how to curb back pain with simple exercise routines to the diet that needs to be followed to have a healthier body, the nutritionist keeps speaking of it all. A day back, Rujuta explained the do's and don'ts that are to be followed in deciding a post-workout meal.

She wrote that it is important to have a nutrient-rich meal within 20 minutes after working out. Fresh fruits or snacks or whey proteins can also be consumed. She further added that 4Rs should be maintained while deciding the meal – rehydrate, replenish, repair and recover. Tea, coffee and alcohol should be avoided for up to 2 hours post workout to keep the body hydrated. She also wrote that people should not stay hungry for more than 30 minutes after working out.

The post-workout meal helps in repairing the microscopic damages that the muscles suffer during exercise. It also helps in replenishing the glycogen stores of the muscles. Post-workout meal helps in recovering from the free radicals produced during the exercise as well.