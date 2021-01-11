Running highways-countryside: Milind Soman's 2021 resolution is fitness inspo
- After nailing five 10 km runs in 2020, Milind Soman is gearing up for an interesting running resolution this New Year and we are totally charged up to take fitness inspiration from the hunk
Happiness means varied things for different individuals but for Milind Soman, it means feeling the heat while running on a highway or the dust and sound of the countryside while criss crossing. After nailing five 10 km runs in 2020, the Made in India-fame actor is gearing up for an interesting running resolution this New Year and we are totally charged up to take fitness inspiration from the hunk who is ageing like fine wine.
Milind and wife Ankita Konwar had wrapped up the year 2020 with their Last Long Run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji. They covered a distance of 120 km and climbed almost 5000ft on December 30th and 31st, 2020 to nail the 7th edition of the Last Long Run campaign.
Still relishing those memories and continuing to be “in New year mode”, Milind shared his plans for the year 2021. Treating fans on social media to brief glimpses of his Last Long Run, the supermodel took to his Instagram handle and encouraged fitness enthusiasts to hit the grind this Monday.
He opened up in the caption and wrote, “Still in New year mode! The Last long run 2020 is still vibrating in my mind, the freedom of running long distances on the highway, feeling the heat, the dust, hearing the sounds of the countryside and sometimes the almost overpowering noise of humanity missing it already! (sic).”
Revealing plans for 2021, Milind added, “Last year was mostly restricted to 5-10km runs, but this year I will get back to criss crossing the country any chance I find... #run #runeverywhere #fitnessaddict #health #highway #happiness #love #life (sic).”
Quick to respond, Ankita gushed in the comments section, “You my gorgeous human being (sic)” and punctuated it with heart emojis.
The video featured Milind running in his signature grey Pinkathon tee in the backdrop of lush green hills and that is all the workout motivation we need this Monday.
