Saina Nehwal hints resignation due to arthritis: How the condition is affecting young people

Saina Nehwal, on the House of Glory podcast, revealed that she is having arthritis in her knees. Speaking to the anchor, Saina said, “The knee is not very good. I have arthritis. My cartilage has gone to a bad state. It is very difficult to push for eight-nine hours.” The 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medalist further added that it is getting challenging for her to train the usual hours – she cannot help but consider that her career might be in the final leg. Saina Nehwal spoke of her struggle with arthritis on a recent podcast episode.(Instagram/@nehwalsaina)

Saina Nehwal hinted at her resignation and added that two hours of training is not good enough to challenge the best players in the world. And she needs to accept that. This podcast episode further draws our attention to how arthritis is rampant in young adults these days.

Arthritis in young adults

Commenting on this, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Dipti Patel, Consultant Rheumatologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Arthritis, commonly associated with older adults, can also significantly impact younger individuals, including those between the ages of 20 and 40, as well as children. Inflammatory arthritis, which includes conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, can affect young adults and often begins in early adulthood. Symptoms in this age group typically include persistent joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, which may particularly affect weight-bearing joints like the knees, hips, and lower back. Inflammation can cause considerable discomfort and fatigue, potentially impacting work, social activities, and overall quality of life.”

Arthritis at a young age: How to manage?

Addressing this, Dr Dipti Patel added that managing arthritis is done through a combination of medication, physical therapy, and lifestyle adjustments. “While arthritis cannot always be prevented, several measures can help manage and mitigate its impact. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for preventing long-term joint damage and managing symptoms effectively. Engaging in regular low-impact exercise, such as swimming or cycling, helps maintain joint flexibility and strength while minimizing stress on the joints. A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, like fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids, supports overall joint health. Maintaining a healthy weight is also important to reduce additional stress on the joints,” added Dr Dipti Patel.

