Sameera Reddy's diet and fitness mantra at 46: 'No extreme restrictions like cutting out carbs and yo-yo weight loss'

Sameera Reddy has said that she restarted her fitness journey on her 46th birthday on December 14, but officially began her consistent workout routine on January 1, 2025. In a May 6 interview with indianexpress.com, the actor shared insights into her five-month-long fitness journey. Sameera Reddy said that she realised that constantly fluctuating weight wasn't sustainable and decided to focus on building strength and long-term fitness. Also read | Sameera Reddy on 'losing inches' and getting a toned body at 46 with gym, diet and cardio Sameera Reddy says she is not on any restrictive diets, like 'no-carbs', to lose weight. (Instagram/ Sameera Reddy)

On being a busy mom and working on her fitness

Sameera shared that she had 'failed many times before', but now her focus was on 'ageing well' and being strong ' rather than just trying to be skinny'. Sameera said, “It actually started when I realised that constantly yo-yoing with my weight wasn’t sustainable. I was trying to balance work, family, and yoga, but even with discipline, life would get overwhelming, especially as a busy mom.”

‘There are no restrictions like cutting out carbs’

The mother-of-two shared that she follows a balanced diet with ‘no extreme restrictions’, focusing on portion control and matching her food intake to her training intensity.

She said: “At 46, I realise that extreme diets and yo-yo weight loss aren’t the solution. My priorities now are building strength, managing my fitness levels over the long run, feeling strong and confident rather than just trying to be skinny... there are no extreme restrictions, like cutting out carbs.”

In her recent Instagram posts as well Sameera has not only given a glimpse of her fitness journey but also emphasised the importance of being your own biggest cheerleader and having a positive mindset. She has encouraged people to set realistic goals, create a vision board, and stick to it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.