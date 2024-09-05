Say ‘goodbye’ to monsoon joint pain: 5 essential tips for pain-free days

During the monsoon, the shift in the humidity and temperature impacts one’s joints, causing discomfort and pain as the sudden drop in temperature can cause the muscles near the joints to contract, resulting in stiffness and flexibility. Even a high level of moisture present in the air causes inflammation in the joints aggravating crippling conditions such as arthritis. Joint pain gets worse in monsoon. Here's how to make it better.(Shutterstock)

Moreover, a large number of people are inactive during the rainy season and fail to exercise daily and that can also induce joint pain. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vishal Lapshia, Joint Replacement and Arthroplasty Surgeon at AIMS Hospital in Dombivli, suggested that one will have to keep the joints healthy during monsoon by following these vital tips:

1. Stay active:

One should try to do gentle exercises like yoga or swimming to keep the joints mobile and reduce stiffness. Focus on stretching and avoid doing any heavy-intensity activities that can further be problematic for the joints. Take the help of a physiotherapist when it comes to managing joint pain and improving the quality of life.

2. Pay attention to the diet:

Try to include anti-inflammatory foods such as turmeric, ginger and leafy greens, omega-3-rich fish including salmon, tuna, mackerel, nuts and seeds, berries, and sweet potatoes to manage joint pain. Stay away from junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods that are known to cause inflammation and pain. Stay hydrated by drinking at least 10-14 glasses of water to lubricate your joints. You must take vitamin D and calcium supplements as per the doctor’s direction.

3. Invest in proper footwear

Invest in proper footwear to provide good support and reduce strain on the joints while walking on slippery surfaces during rainy weather.

4. Opt for hot and cold compress:

Are you aware? Hot or a cold compress or an alternate compress can help you to get rid of that annoying joint pain. Try to get enough rest and get relief from the sore muscles and joint pain.

5. Maintain an optimum weight:

It will be imperative to maintain a healthy weight by exercising at home and eating well during the monsoon. Being overweight or obese can pressurize the joints leading to unbearable pain that may interfere with one’s daily routine. Swear by these tricks and prevent joint pain this monsoon!