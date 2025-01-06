Screen glare and chicken dinners: Know the antidote to unexpected migraine culprits

Do you spend hours scrolling through social media? It can lead to migraines. According to a recent study led by researchers from Taiyuan Central Hospital in China, one of the two leading causes of painful headaches is scrolling on the phone for a prolonged period of time. The other reason leading to migraines is eating large amounts of poultry. Also read | Migraine: How it starts and how to treat it Usually, the headache phase of migraine lasts for about four hours, but in worst cases, it can continue for days. (Pexels)

Migraine is a painful condition where one suffers from throbbing headache, usually with a sensation of pulsating pain on one side of the head. Physical activity, exposure to bright lights and loud noise can make this condition worse. Usually, the headache phase of migraine lasts for about four hours, but in worst cases, it can continue for days.

Findings of the study:

The study further observed that drinking coffee and consuming oily fish such as mackerel and tuna can decrease the risk of migraine.

Multiple studies have previously associated prolonged usage of phones to migraines. This study is the latest addition to it. According to an article published in Daily Mail, a Turkish research paper stated that usage of mobile phones can increase the intensity and duration of migraines. Also read | Migraine auras explained: Disruption in brain fluid flow linked to headaches

Pippa Coulter, manager at UK migraine charity The Migraine Trust, told Daily Mail, “For some, light or screen glare is a trigger, while for others muscle tension in the neck and shoulders from extended screen time might contribute to an attack. If attacks are often experienced after mobile phone use, it might be worth experimenting with the brightness of the screen, adjusting the text size if needed, assessing posture during phone use, or monitoring how much screen time seems to cause issues. Taking regular breaks could help reduce the likelihood of an attack being triggered.”

Can scrolling your phone for hours lead to migraine?(Pexels)

Antidote to migraines:

Migraine is a common condition affecting millions throughout the world. Recently, the NHS rolled out a number of migraine medications, known as calcitonin gene-related peptide inhibitors, which help in reducing the duration and severity of these painful headaches. According to health experts, the best method to address migraine is to identify the triggers. Migraine drugs are only prescribed when a patient fails to respond to other treatment methods. Also read | Can coffee cure migraine pain? Neurologist sheds light

Some of the common triggers of migraine are stress, low blood sugar and too much caffeine. The study further added that prolonged use of phones can affect sleep patterns in migraine patients, leading to daytime sleeping, which can further trigger the symptoms.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.