Scrolling on the toilet? Study reveals using phone in bathroom increases haemorrhoid risks by 46%

Are you guilty of using your phone while sitting on the toilet? Often, the few minutes inside the bathroom may feel like a respite, a quiet moment to yourself. But this little downtime can quickly go downhill for your health. Your toilet time increases when you use your phone, as without it, you would more likely finish up much sooner. You are inviting troubling health issues if you sit on toilet and scroll on your devices.

A study published on September 3, 2025, in the PLOS One journal gives a much-needed reality check, highlighting this habit's close association with haemorrhoid risk. In other words, scrolling increases the risk of developing haemorrhoids, which are swollen veins around the rectum and anus that cause pain, itching and bleeding.

Why does this happen?



The study included 125 adults who underwent colonoscopy. Through a survey, their toilet habits, smartphone use, diet, such as fibre intake, straining, and exercise, were recorded. As expected, the researchers found that those who used smartphones in the toilet spent more time in the bathroom, often over five minutes longer. In turn, the researchers found a 46 per cent higher risk of having haemorrhoids for those using a phone on the toilet.

Although it may seem that constipation or straining (pushing stool too hard) could lead to haemorrhoids, the researchers emphasised that the time spent on the toilet is the bigger factor. This is because sitting for a long time on the toilet affects posture, which increases downward pressure on the rectal veins. Normally, people may not be as hunched as they are when looking at their phone. This change in angle is what causes the veins to swell.

How to prevent haemorrhoids?

The solution is simple- keep your phone outside the bathroom. And even if you do check your phone while inside, try to keep your time on the toilet to a minimum, as both prolonged sitting and poor posture together increase the risk of haemorrhoids

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.