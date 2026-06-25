Scrolling too much? Therapist shares 6 digital detox habits that actually work for GenZ

GenZ, born between 1997 and 2012, grew up with smartphones, social media, internet access, and apps, fully soaked in the digital sea where screens were always “ON” around them. While growing up in digital cocoons, they missed human touch and involvement. This digital environment has shaped their identity and behaviours. Limitless digital indulgence has already inculcated a lack of patience and aggressive behaviours in GenZ. Digital detox will give them space and pause to reclaim clarity, focus, depth, and restore real human connections. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sangeeta Sharma, certified life coach, hypnotherapist, and author, shared digital detox habits that actually work for GenZ.

Digital detox habits that actually works for GenZ.(Pexel)

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1) Daily nature walk and mindful gardening

Sangeeta highlighted that developing a habit to be in nature for at least 30 mins daily without devices will help them restore patience and reduce anxiety. This habit will help them enhance their connection with themselves and calm their nervous system. Indulging in gardening is another beautiful way to connect with nature.

2) Deep breathing and solitude

“Deep breathing, rhythmic breathing, or any type of Pranayaam will help them release stress and regulate impulses. Solitude will move them from digital overload to inner stillness, raising the level of self- awareness and self-connection,” said Sangeeta. Time alone helps them hear their own voice beyond social media and peer pressure.

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Deep breathing, rhythmic breathing, or any type of Pranayaam will help them release stress and regulate impulses. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3) Humming exercise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3) Humming exercise {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Sangeeta, humming exercises combine breath, vibration, and sound stimulates VAGUS nerves and release endorphins, establishing real joy and inner calm. It also helps release negative emotions and heal suppressed feelings. 4) Weekly or bi-weekly family and friend meet-ups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sangeeta, humming exercises combine breath, vibration, and sound stimulates VAGUS nerves and release endorphins, establishing real joy and inner calm. It also helps release negative emotions and heal suppressed feelings. 4) Weekly or bi-weekly family and friend meet-ups {{/usCountry}}

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Weekly dinners or rituals where phones are kept aside will help them build emotional stability, strengthen real bonds, and family-loving hugs that fulfill hunger. Creative hangouts, group outdoor sports activities reduce loneliness and nurtures collaborations.

5) Association with NGO

Sangeeta recommends getting involved with social work, which will give meaning to life beyond screens and brands and will help them build empathy and patience, reconnecting them with human values.

Developing hobbies like art, creativity, music, dance, journaling, and reading can enhance self-connection. (Pexel)

6) Working on hobbies

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Developing hobbies like art, creativity, music, dance, journaling, and reading can enhance self-connection and heal deeper suppressed pains, activities like Mandala art re-wires overstimulated nervous system and restore inner balance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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