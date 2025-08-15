Shalini Passi says she shaved her head multiple times but it always came back curly: ‘Straight hair was seen as tidy’

Socialite and reality TV star Shalini Passi is a big champion of embracing one's natural beauty. In a recent podcast, she spoke about her own journey with accepting her naturally curly hair and how people still tell her to change her hairstyle, something she is not willing to entertain. Cultural curator Shalini Passi during inauguration of a clinic, in Noida.(PTI)

Shalini Passi's hair acceptance journey

Speaking on Get Skin Smart with Shaily, Shalini spoke about shaving her head multiple times and how it always came back curly.

"I never straightened my hair permanently, but I used to blow-dry it. When I shaved my head and my new hair grew back, it came in curly again. I shaved more times after that, and of course, it stayed curly — we’re from the Indian subcontinent, and curly hair is common here.

“The way Western media, and media in general, portray straight hair as perfect is misleading. Straight hair on camera takes hours to achieve, whether it’s an updo or a simple style. Do you really have the time to first color it to the ‘right’ shade, then straighten it, and still keep touching it up during a shoot? People don’t realize this is all manufactured — shampoo companies and brands have turned this into a product, and we’ve come to associate beauty with straight hair,” she said.

The Fabulous Wives vs Bollywood Wives star added, “Growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, straight hair wasn’t just seen as beautiful — it was considered poised, tidy, and well-presented. But that’s not the truth. This is my hair. Even after the series came out, so many people told me, “We love you, but change your hairstyle.” My response? I’m not going to spend two hours drying and touching up my hair every day. This is what you get,” she added.

About Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi is a design collector, art patron, and fashion figure based in Delhi. Her husband Sanjay Passi is the chairman of Pasco Group, which has been described as 'a leading name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India'.

She featured on the reality show with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Panday.